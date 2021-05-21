Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Official presentation

05/21/2021 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yves Chapot

Michel Rollier

Maude Portigliatti and Sonia Artinian-Fredou

Florent Menegaux

Benoît Balmary

Annual General Meeting - May 21, 2021

Shares

Votes

Quorum

(as a % of shares with

voting rights)

Ordinary general meeting

83,186,582

103,955,906

- Postal votes

71,124,189

81,364,232

46.64%

- Represented by proxy given to the Chairman

12,028,750

22,524,892

- Represented by a proxy holder

33,643

66,782

Extraordinary general meeting

83,133,876

103,850,625

46.61%

- Postal votes

71,121,240

81,357,227

- Represented by proxy given to the Chairman

11,974,071

22,416,772

- Represented by a proxy holder

38,565

76,626

Annual General Meeting - May 21, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN SCA
10:11aMICHELIN  : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Official presentation
PU
09:53aMICHELIN  : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Press Release
PU
09:45aMICHELIN  : Membership of the Supervisory Board and its Committees after the 202..
PU
02:21aMICHELIN  : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Replies to questions asked prior..
PU
05/19MICHELIN  : The new MICHELIN Guide app has won over the Webby Awards jury
PU
05/19MICHELIN  : Movin'On Summit brings together all players in sustainable mobility
PU
05/19MICHELIN  : Movin'On Summit brings together all players in sustainable mobility
PU
05/19MICHELIN  : Présentation investisseurs – CM-CIC – CIC Market Solutio..
PU
05/19MICHELIN  : CM-CIC – CIC Market Solutions Forum – Investor Presentat..
PU
05/12MICHELIN  : Plus de mobilité avec moins d'impact ? Réponses au Movin'On Summit 2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 261 M 27 157 M 27 157 M
Net income 2021 1 606 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
Net Debt 2021 3 079 M 3 756 M 3 756 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 21 972 M 26 835 M 26 805 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 135,63 €
Last Close Price 123,20 €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA17.39%26 835
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION43.11%31 331
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.61.03%5 468
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ9.92%5 348
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY72.59%4 425
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.60.60%3 800