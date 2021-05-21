Michelin : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Official presentation
Yves Chapot
Michel Rollier
Maude Portigliatti and Sonia Artinian-Fredou
Florent Menegaux
Benoît Balmary
Annual General Meeting - May 21, 2021
Shares
Votes
Quorum
(as a % of shares with
voting rights)
Ordinary general meeting
83,186,582
103,955,906
- Postal votes
71,124,189
81,364,232
46.64%
- Represented by proxy given to the Chairman
12,028,750
22,524,892
- Represented by a proxy holder
33,643
66,782
Extraordinary general meeting
83,133,876
103,850,625
46.61%
- Postal votes
71,121,240
81,357,227
- Represented by proxy given to the Chairman
11,974,071
22,416,772
- Represented by a proxy holder
38,565
76,626
Annual General Meeting - May 21, 2021
Sales 2021
22 261 M
27 157 M
27 157 M
Net income 2021
1 606 M
1 960 M
1 960 M
Net Debt 2021
3 079 M
3 756 M
3 756 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,8x
Yield 2021
3,39%
Capitalization
21 972 M
26 835 M
26 805 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,13x
EV / Sales 2022
1,03x
Nbr of Employees
117 500
Free-Float
93,8%
