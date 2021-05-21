Michelin : 2021 Annual General Meeting – Replies to questions asked prior to the AGM

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - 2021 May 21, 2021 Answers to written questions submitted to the Annual Shareholders Meeting Environment ___________________________________________ Questions submitted by the French Sustainable Investment Forum To comply with the Paris Agreement, how much capex have you budgeted through 2025? How will these outlays be allocated across the value chain between routine capex and growth capex? How will they be allocated geographically? The Group is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions from its production facilities by 2050, in alignment with the scenarios developed by the scientific community to keep global warming below 1.5°C. For 2030, the Group has set an intermediate milestone corresponding to a linear pathway to improvement, which is to reduce emissions from its production plants by 50% between 2010 and 2030, i.e., a 25% reduction from 2019 to 2030. The related capital expenditure has been validated by the corporate Environmental Governance body. The outlays will be allocated geographically according to the Group's manufacturing footprint. (Please refer to the list of production facilities in the Group profile on page 3 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document). ___________________________________________________________________________________________ How are you limiting the impact of biodiversity loss on your future revenue stream? Please specify the indicators and resources that have been deployed. For Michelin, preserving biodiversity and ecosystems is an essential prerequisite for sustainable economic and social development. This is why the Group, through its research & development, designs environmental stewardship into every product, by selecting the right materials, tire architecture and production processes. It also strives to improve the environmental performance of its production plants and to encourage sustainable natural rubber-tree farming. In 2018, in pledging to support the act4nature initiative (now known as act4nature international), the Group identified issues for action and defined commitments for 2020 in the areas of research & development, raw materials, manufacturing and research facilities, stakeholder relations and governance. In 2021, Michelin reaffirmed its support by setting new targets for 2030. Details of these commitments and their indicators may be found at http://www.act4nature.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/MICHELIN-VF-03_05.pdf Progress towards the targets and on the deployed initiatives is being tracked by the Environmental Governance body, whose chairman, the Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, is a member of the Group Executive Committee. The body receives invaluable input from the Biodiversity Operational Committee, which is tasked with coordinating initiatives, detecting even the most latent issues, assessing emerging risks and identifying opportunities to reduce impacts in every aspect of our business. 1

As one of the world's leading purchasers of natural rubber, a critical raw material in tire manufacturing, Michelin is especially attentive to its rubber-tree farming upstream, and is committed to responsible, sustainable management of natural rubber production. In addition to issuing its Responsible Natural Rubber Procurement Policy in 2015, the Group has formally expressed its public commitments in its Sustainable Natural Rubber Policy issued in 2016 and updated in 2021. Https://purchasing.michelin.com/fr/politique-de-caoutchouc-naturel-responsable/ The risk that the Group's operations may harm biodiversity is addressed in the Non-Financial Information Statement and the Duty of Care Plan. (Please refer to the 2020 Universal Registration Document, pp. 50, 169-172 and 226-230, and the 2020 Duty of Care Plan, p. 16). How are you preparing for the depletion of certain natural resources and the difficulties in sourcing your strategic inputs? How does this impact your business models and how are you securing your supply chains? Raw materials that pose a particular risk are identified in the mapping exercise and covered by a dedicated risk management response. These include signing multi-year contracts, looking for new suppliers, maintaining strategic buffer inventory for critical products and seeking substitute products. Critical materials, which generally refer to certain ores and rare earths, are found in only very small quantities in tires and are managed in accordance with the raw materials supply risk management system presented a moment ago. (For more information, please refer to the 2020 Universal Registration Document, p. 53.) Social ___________________________________________________ Questions submitted by the French Sustainable Investment Forum It seems that one way to attenuate the adverse impact of the current crisis is for large corporations to show more solidarity with small businesses. How has your group changed its procurement and selling practices, both nationally and internationally, to support suppliers or customers who have been impacted by the crisis? Are you applying different policies for SOHOs and SMEs? Has the crisis prompted you to structurally change your policies in this area? In early May 2020, the Michelin Group was cited as a socially responsible company by the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance's crisis committee on payment terms, in recognition of its careful management of payment deadlines for critical suppliers. By tracking more than 2,250 vendors and maintaining close contact with the most at-risk suppliers during the height of the Covid-19 crisis, we were able to deploy a dozen solutions for them, including faster invoice settlements, while strengthening our supplier relationships. Today, an even larger number of vulnerable suppliers are still being tracked, with regular contacts and reports. 2

How are you managing, at the Group level, the employee relations impact of the massive shift to working from home since the beginning of the pandemic? Particularly in terms of managing psychosocial risks, sharing costs, employee satisfaction surveys, changes in employee choices, the percentage of WFH employees, etc. The regional and country organizations have conducted dedicated surveys to measure the impact of the Covid- 19 crisis on employees. Right from the onset of the crisis, the Group asked every country organization to deploy Covid-19 mental health services, in addition to those already in place to address psychosocial risks. On May 31, 2021, the Group will launch a survey of the psychological impact of Covid-19 on employees across the Group (legacy Michelin plus 90% of recent acquisitions). It will include an exploration of employee expectations concerning working from home after the epidemic. Do you have a definition of a "decent wage" that is not limited to the local minimum wage? If so, what is it? How does your company ensure that its employees, and its suppliers' employees, are paid a decent wage? Definition: Compensation that enables an employee to meet the needs of his or her family (food, housing, transportation, children's education, healthcare), while also saving for the future and purchasing standard consumer goods (depending on each country's standard of living). In the interests of fairness and consistency, Michelin has a single compensation policy for all units, professions and employee categories, with the same management rules and procedures in every host country. Employees are paid according to their level of responsibility, guaranteeing each one compensation that is fair and competitive in the local job market. Every year, the Group participates in compensation surveys conducted by specialized firms such as Korn Ferry and Mercer, thereby ensuring that our compensation practices are well positioned against industry benchmarks. In addition, in 2020, Michelin worked with the Fair Wage Network, an international organization with recognized wage policy expertise, to develop a method for effectively determining whether Group employees receive sufficient overall fixed compensation to meet their needs and those of their families. Consulted on the issue in October 2020, the Corporate Stakeholder Committee encouraged the Group to pursue the initiative. Moreover, in most host countries, national healthcare, insurance and pension systems are supplemented to ensure that employees enjoy competitive local benefits. For suppliers, every contract contains the Michelin Purchasing Principles expressing the Group's standards and expectations, which are applied identically in every country around the world. While suppliers are naturally expected to abide by prevailing legislation and regulations, they are encouraged to exceed legal compliance, particularly as regards working hours, the right to time off and compensation. In the specific case of natural rubber farmers, the Sustainable Natural Rubber Policy describes the Group's commitment to supporting their livelihoods and economic resilience through a wide variety of initiatives (for more details, see pp. 24-36 of the 2021 edition). 3

Do the calculations in your discretionary employee profit-sharing agreements in France take environmental and social responsibility criteria into account? If so, what are these criteria? Have they changed since April 1, 2020? What is their weighting in the calculation? Has it changed in the last year? What percentage of employees are concerned? The profit-sharing criteria were reviewed in 2020 when a new agreement was signed in each Manufacture Française des Pneumatiques Michelin (MFPM) facility. In most of them, at least one of the criteria concerned social responsibility issues. All MFPM employees with at least three months' seniority are covered by discretionary profit-sharing agreements. The Bourges plant, for example, used waste reduction as an environmental criterion. On the social responsibility side, several plants have defined one or more people development criteria, particularly in the area of skills management. The Montceau plant uses a criterion based on employee engagement in its surrounding local community. In your employee savings plans, which funds have been actually certified as socially responsible (CIES, Finansol, Greenfin, SRI)? For each one, please indicate the certifying organization(s), the percentage of total employee savings invested in it, and the percentage of employees who can invest in it. In addition, what percentage of Group employees in France and abroad have access to other forms of employee savings, particularly for retirement? What percentage of these employee-held assets are managed according to socially responsible principles and have been quality labeled? Which ones are they? The PEE employee stock ownership plan offers seven funds, of which one has been SRI-certified. The PERCO corporate retirement savings plan offers four funds, all of which are SRI-certified. One mission-driven SRI fund is offered in both the PEE and the PERCO. The SRI funds are open to all employees and account for 25% of the total savings. Employees in France may also set money aside in the "Article 83" pension plan, which offers six funds, including an ESG fund that accounts for 33% of savings. The Group is naturally exploring ways to encourage employees to invest their savings in more responsible and/or greener funds. However, any such shift can only occur once we have finished reviewing how employee savings may evolve in the years to come, particularly in light of the new PACTE Act in France. Most Group employees are offered opportunities to invest in savings or retirement plans. We expect our fund managers to diligently assess ESG risks when making their investment decisions. For plans managed by insurance companies, the vast majority of our insurers have deployed an ESG strategy. In some countries, such as the United Kingdom, the default fund is an ESG fund that, in the case of the UK, represents half of all defined contribution plan assets. In countries where we offer self-directed or brokerage window options, ESG or ethical funds are available. 4

Governance_____________________________________________ Questions submitted by the French Sustainable Investment Forum Do you apply the GRI 207 standard in your public tax reporting? If yes, does your reported information cover all the disclosures recommended in the standard and if not, which ones have you chosen not to report and why? If you do not apply the standard, why not and do you plan to apply it in the near future (1 to 2 years)? What other measures have you implemented or plan to implement to meet the growing demand for tax transparency from your stakeholders? We diligently comply with all the Country-By-Country Reporting guidelines and disclose CBCR information to any authorities who request it as part of the currently defined legal process. We are also closely tracking developments and preparing for the potential next step of more extensive public tax reporting. To meet growing demand for tax transparency, we have initiated discussions, wherever possible, to work in full disclosure with tax authorities. In this regard, in May 2019, we were one of the first companies to sign an agreement with French tax authorities under their "relationship of trust" framework. The authorities have recognized our commitment on this issue by asking us to provide feedback to help encourage the wider deployment of this type of relationship with other companies. ___________________________________________________________________________________________ What is the scope of reporting for your fair-pay ratio disclosures? How would you analyze the trends in these ratios? Has this analysis prompted any changes in your compensation policies? If so, which ones? Michelin has chosen to disclose fair-pay ratios for its main French subsidiary, Manufacture Française des Pneumatiques Michelin, which employed over 90% of the Group's total workforce in France at December 31, 2020. This subsidiary is engaged in manufacturing, sales, and research and development activities and also houses the Group's corporate departments (see the related chapter in the 2020 URD, p. 121). Analyzing trends is not a particularly meaningful exercise, given that comparability has been reduced by all the changes that have impacted the ratio in recent years (e.g., a change in management, a change in long-term compensation systems resulting in accounting timing differences, and a change in standards following application of the new AFEP "Guidelines Concerning Compensation Multiples" dated February 2021). That said, despite these same drawbacks, the ratios may be considered as balanced with respect to the scope of reporting under consideration. In 2020 the fixed compensation of the Managers (equivalent to executive officers), which has been unchanged since their election in 2018, was reduced by 25% during the three months in 2020 when employees in France were furloughed (See the 2020 URD, pp. 113 and 117). In addition, contrary to the adjustments made in the annual variable compensation policy for Group employees, none of the criteria for either the Managers' 2020 variable compensation or their long-term incentive plans (with respect to 2020 or already in effect) were amended in any way to mitigate the significant negative impact of the crisis on most of the performance criteria (See the 2020 URD, pp. 114, 115, 118 and 119). 5

