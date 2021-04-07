Log in
MICHELIN SCA    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin : Illycaffè joins forces with the MICHELIN Guide to support the MICHELIN Green Stars in Europe and the United States

04/07/2021 | 07:08am EDT
illycaffè joins forces with the MICHELIN Guide to support the MICHELIN Green Stars in Europe and the United States

Michelin and illycaffè are pleased to announce illy's support of the MICHELIN Guide's European and American Green Stars. illycaffè, a global coffee industry leader in sustainable quality, and Michelin have decided to take another step forward for the planet. The two companies, which share very similar values, will work together to promote restaurant's efforts and actions in working in a more sustainable way - like preserving resources, embracing biodiversity, or reducing food waste and the consumption of non-renewable energy.

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 20 562 M 24 422 M 24 422 M
Net income 2020 726 M 862 M 862 M
Net Debt 2020 4 522 M 5 371 M 5 371 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 23 051 M 27 302 M 27 378 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA23.15%27 302
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION29.11%28 012
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.72.76%5 861
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ8.22%5 106
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY64.34%4 183
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.59.60%3 715
