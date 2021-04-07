Michelin : Illycaffè joins forces with the MICHELIN Guide to support the MICHELIN Green Stars in Europe and the United States

Michelin and illycaffè are pleased to announce illy's support of the MICHELIN Guide's European and American Green Stars. illycaffè, a global coffee industry leader in sustainable quality, and Michelin have decided to take another step forward for the planet. The two companies, which share very similar values, will work together to promote restaurant's efforts and actions in working in a more sustainable way - like preserving resources, embracing biodiversity, or reducing food waste and the consumption of non-renewable energy.