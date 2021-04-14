Michelin : Rules of Procedures of the Supervisory Board

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN (CGEM) INTERNAL RULES OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD (version in force, adopted on December 14, 2020) Recitals CGEM's governance, a partnership limited by shares, is based on a clear separation of management and supervisory powers. In accordance with its bylaws, CGEM is managed by one or more Managers, who may be General Partners, headed by the Managing Chairman. In the case of a sole Manager, the latter shall be appointed Managing Chairman in accordance with the bylaws. The Non-Managing General Partner, SAGES, shall not take part in the management of CGEM, unless the position of Manager falls vacant. It shall participate only in certain governance-related decisions as provided for in CGEM's bylaws. In view of its role as an independent supervisory body, the Supervisory Board and its Committees cannot comprise any of CGEM's General Partners or executive officers. Under the conditions provided by law and CGEM's bylaws, the Supervisory Board may be comprised of one or more members representing employees, not designated by the Annual Shareholders Meeting. With the exception of certain specific legal provisions, CGEM's bylaws and these internal rules, the members of the Supervisory Board representing employees have the same rights and obligations as other members. In accordance with French law, CGEM decided to refer to a corporate governance code drawn up by industry trade groups and selected the AFEP/MEDEF Corporate Governance Code applicable to listed companies (and supplemental materials), whose updates are regularly provided to the members of the Supervisory Board to whom it is familiar (hereinafter "AFEP/MEDEF Code"). The recommendations of the AFEP/MEDEF Code were mostly written with reference to corporations (sociétés anonymes) with a Board of Directors. Accordingly, the Managers and the Supervisory Board, in agreement with the Non-Managing General Partner shall: adapt the recommendations of this Code as needed to reflect the specific characteristics of partnerships limited by shares, as stipulated in the Code and,

introduce relevant changes in the governance rules of the Company's corporate bodies to ensure that they are in line with these recommendations and, where appropriate, explain the differences. The purpose of these internal rules is to clarify the Supervisory Board's roles, responsibilities and practices. A summary of these rules is published on the Group's website and/or in its Universal Registration Document. Page 1 of 13 Internal rules of the Supervisory Board of CGEM adopted on December 14, 2020

1. The Supervisory Board's roles and responsibilities In addition to its legal responsibilities of management oversight and preparation of CGEM's corporate governance report, the Supervisory Board's roles and responsibilities, as extended by the Company's bylaws or by these internal rules, include: assessing the quality of the management carried out by the Managers,

performing specific tasks related to the Managers' governance,

reviewing the election and compensation of members of the Group's Executive

Committee. 1.1. Assessing the quality of management 1.1.1. In accordance with Article 17 of CGEM's bylaws, in order to be able to fully assess the Group's strategy and the quality of the management carried out by the Managers, the Board shall review the information relating to the matters listed below, presented by the Managing Chairman and supplemented, where applicable, by the directors of the entities or departments concerned. At least once a year: Presentation or update of the Group's strategy and competitive analysis;

Presentation of the main budget parameters for the coming year. For the following transactions: Investments;

External growth;

Off-balance sheet commitments;

sheet commitments; Disposals of assets; the Supervisory Board is required to issue a formal opinion in cases where the transactions are material for the Group due to their nature or associated risks; for this purpose, 'material' means transactions representing at least €100 million, or at least €50 million in the case of external growth transactions. 1.1.1.3. From time to time as necessary, the presentation of: Information on the markets of the Group's activities;

Quarterly reports, interim and annual reports of the Company and the Group;

Scorecards (key indicators, long-term performance indicators);

long-term performance indicators); Decisions reflecting a significant change in the Group's strategy;

Activities of Business Lines and Regions;

Activities of the Departments and support functions (Human Resources, R&D, Industry, Marketing and Sales, Purchasing, Quality, Finance, Legal, Communication, etc.);

Risk management and internal control; Page 2 of 13 Internal rules of the Supervisory Board of CGEM adopted on December 14, 2020

Compensation and appointment policies;

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy and its implementation;

Preparation of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. With regard to the accounting and financial information provided for in paragraph 1.1.1.3, the presentations are made by the Chief Financial Officer and must enable the members of the Board to assess for the Company and the Group the following: Financial position;

Cash position;

Amount or nature of off-balance sheet commitments;

off-balance sheet commitments; Creation of shareholder value;

Risk factors and their coverage. The Supervisory Board shall review the financial press releases that are significant for the Group, in particular those relating to the announcements of interim and annual results, prepared by the Investor Relations Department and presented by the Chief Financial Officer. Through its Audit Committee and under the conditions set out in the internal rules of this Committee, the Supervisory Board shall: Review all the internal control and risk management and internal audit systems put in place by CGEM, in particular procedures relating to the preparation and processing of accounting and financial information and in this respect it shall:

assess the effectiveness of these systems by taking into account any significant deficiencies identified by the Statutory Auditors during their assignment and reported to the Audit Committee, hear the presentation of the Internal Control Director and the Executive Vice President, Quality, Audit and Risk Management,

Regularly review, in relation to the Group's strategy, opportunities and risks and the measures taken accordingly;

Ensure that a system of prevention and detection of corruption, influence peddling and fraud is put in place. The documents and information necessary to perform the above tasks are provided to the members of the Board under the conditions set out in Article 4.2. These documents and information also include information about the Group or its immediate environment, necessary for the successful performance of their duties, including: Working papers and internal presentations made to them;

Analysts' research reports on the Company covering finance and CSR;

Significant information in the media. 1.2. Performance of specific tasks related to the Managers' governance and compensation Page 3 of 13 Internal rules of the Supervisory Board of CGEM adopted on December 14, 2020

Under the terms and conditions set out in Articles 10, 13 and 17 of CGEM's bylaws, the Supervisory Board's approval is required, on the proposals of the

Non-Managing General Partner, for: re-election and removal from office of any Manager, and

and removal from office of any Manager, and payment, as applicable, of compensation to a Manager in the case of his/her removal from office following a change in strategy or a change in equity control of CGEM, provided such removal was not due to gross misconduct. Under the terms and conditions set out in Articles 10, 12, 17 and 30 of CGEM's bylaws, the Supervisory Board is consulted by the General Partners or the Non- Managing General Partner, as applicable, and shall express its opinion to be addressed to the Shareholders Meeting on: any proposals relating to the election of new Managers,

the election of the Managing Chairman,

the allocation between the General Partners, Managers and the Non- Managing General Partner of the statutory share of profit to which they are entitled,

the determination of the compensation of the General Managers. In accordance with the legal provisions and/or recommendations of the AFEP/MEDEF Code, and in view of the presentation to the Shareholders Meeting for approval, the Board is consulted (i) by the General Partners, in the case of a General Manager, or (ii) by the sole Non-Managing General Partner, in the case of a Managing General Partner, to: set CGEM's compensation policy for the Managers, taking into account any other compensation paid by other Group companies,

determine the criteria and conditions applicable to the components of this compensation, including annual variable compensation and medium/long- term incentive bonuses,

assess or subsequently verify these criteria and conditions, and propose the corresponding payments, deducted from the statutory share of profit to which the General Partners are entitled, if any. The decisions and opinions provided for in paragraphs 1.2.1 to 1.2.3 above shall be: prepared by the Compensation and Appointments Committee as set out in its internal rules,

subject to presentations and recommendations by this Committee to the Supervisory Board and, where appropriate, to the relevant Shareholders Meeting. 1.3. Appointment and compensation of the members of the Group's Executive Committee The Board is consulted annually by the Managing Chairman on: Page 4 of 13 Internal rules of the Supervisory Board of CGEM adopted on December 14, 2020

appointments and career and succession plans of directors of entities and departments that make up the Group Executive Committee or who are entitled to them,

setting diversity targets within management bodies, the methods used to implement these targets and the corresponding action plans,

criteria for determining and implementing the compensation of the members of the Group Executive Committee, including the award of shares or financial instruments and fringe benefits. Regarding compensation, the Supervisory Board will analyze the nature and size of the amounts, shares and/or financial instruments awarded, as well as the criteria, targets and conditions of the award and/or performance. 1.4. The Board and shareholder dialogue Outside of the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders meetings and Shareholder Consultative Committee meetings, the Supervisory Board may ask its Chairman, for the duration of his or her term, to participate in the dialogue with CGEM's main shareholders on matters relating to (i) the experience and expertise of the Supervisory Board, and, where appropriate, (ii) information relating to the Group's strategy; this information must have been publicly disclosed beforehand. On his or her own initiative, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board may ask the Senior Independent Member or, alternatively, another member of the Supervisory Board with the relevant experience in corporate communication, to replace him or her for this task from time to time. The Chairman must ensure that he or she has the necessary time and adequate resources to perform this task. The Chairman shall report to the Supervisory Board on the performance of this task where necessary. 2. Individual situation of the members of the Supervisory Board - Senior Independent Member 2.1. Independence - conflicts of interest A majority of the members of the Supervisory Board must be independent and without any vested interests (i.e., with no relationship of any kind whatsoever with CGEM or its management or one of its consolidated companies which might risk coloring the member's judgment). The members of the Board representing employees are not taken into account for the calculation of this majority. Every year, the Board shall review its members' independence based on specific criteria set out in the AFEP/MEDEF Code, based on the review conducted by the Compensation and Appointments Committee, and assess whether there were any relationships between its members and CGEM or one of its consolidated companies. Page 5 of 13 Internal rules of the Supervisory Board of CGEM adopted on December 14, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.