Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin SCA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN SCA

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin : The new MICHELIN Guide app has won over the Webby Awards jury

05/19/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Webby Awards have just awarded you the 'Webby Honoree' distinction in the 'Apps and Software' category. What does this distinction mean to you and your team?

So many people contributed to its development that it's gratifying to see the first project, led by the Michelin and Tablet teams, recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. It also means we are among the top 20% of nearly 13,500 projects submitted in this competition. This distinction celebrates everyone's efforts and cooperation and is just a taste of what's to come.

Has the combined expertise from the Michelin Guide and Tablet Hotels been a real asset in the app's development?

With more than 15,000 restaurants (Assiette MICHELIN, Bib'Gourmand, and Etoile MICHELIN) and 6,000 hotels carefully selected by MICHELIN Guide and Tablet Hotels experts around the world, there are many incredible experiences to be had. We adapted the features and design of the Tablet Hotels app to the MICHELIN Guide brand. As a result, we could quickly introduce complex features, such as direct hotel booking, to the large and passionate MICHELIN Guide audience. Although the two apps share similar features, their positioning and audiences are different. This allows us to reach a larger global market of travelers and food lovers. The shared technology also allows the Tablet team to maintain both products effectively.

How will this new app offer a unique experience to foodies and travelers?

The new tool, which was developed by the MICHELIN Guide and Tablet teams, provides access to the selections of all our inspectors and experts in a single app covering more than 30 destinations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Food lovers can now find and book the best hotel experiences in the world within the same interface. And hotel lovers can now easily combine their travels with a MICHELIN Guide dining experience. All the data is updated in real time to provide users with the best possible experience.

What is the app's most unique feature?

Connecting MICHELIN Guide readers is probably the most interesting and significant feature we've introduced. We don't just provide a rating for users to consider when choosing their restaurant or hotel. We also bring together a passionate and loyal community that we had in mind when creating this tool. App users can also create personalized lists based on the selections, share them with friends, family, and colleagues, and maybe even recommend their favorites in the future. This collective intelligence creates a conversation that strengthens engagement and encourages 'word of mouth' among users. While the features (Listing/Liking) are not new, we've applied them in an original context.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 16:55:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN SCA
12:56pMICHELIN  : The new MICHELIN Guide app has won over the Webby Awards jury
PU
09:24aMICHELIN  : Movin'On Summit brings together all players in sustainable mobility
PU
09:18aMICHELIN  : Movin'On Summit brings together all players in sustainable mobility
PU
03:12aMICHELIN  : Présentation investisseurs – CM-CIC – CIC Market Solutio..
PU
03:12aMICHELIN  : CM-CIC – CIC Market Solutions Forum – Investor Presentat..
PU
05/12MICHELIN  : Plus de mobilité avec moins d'impact ? Réponses au Movin'On Summit 2..
PU
05/11MICHELIN  : Ensuring Open Innovation accelerates connected mobility
PU
05/11MICHELIN  : presents its International Mobility Award at the Blue Ocean Awards c..
PU
05/11MICHELIN  : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
MD
05/11MICHELIN  : Diversity at the heart of Michelin's ALL-Sustainable approach
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 261 M 27 187 M 27 187 M
Net income 2021 1 606 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net Debt 2021 3 079 M 3 760 M 3 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 22 160 M 27 083 M 27 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN SCA
Duration : Period :
Michelin SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 135,63 €
Last Close Price 124,25 €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Dominique Senard Chief Executive Officer & General Partner
Marc Henry Chief Financial Officer
Michel Rollier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Terry K. Gettys Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELIN SCA18.39%27 050
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION39.89%30 597
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.60.69%5 461
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ11.62%5 428
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY79.74%4 608
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.61.59%3 829