Michelmersh Brick : Exercise of Options – 5th October 2020
10/05/2020 | 06:10am EDT
2 October 2020
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc
("MBH", the "Company", or the "Group")
Exercise of Options
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM:MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, was today notified that Mr Frank Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Martin Warner, Chairman and Mr Stephen Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, have each exercised 41,000 options over ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") awarded as part of a CSOP scheme in 2014 (the "CSOP Options") at a price of 72.25 pence (the "Exercise").
Following the Exercise, Mr Hanna, Mr Warner and Mr Morgan no longer hold any CSOP Options.
The Company also notifies that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) exercised Sharesave options over Ordinary Shares at a price of 66.2 pence, covered under the Company's block listing:
Existing
LTIP options
Sharesave
Resultant
Sharesave
held
options
options held
PDMR
options held
exercised
Tim Barnett, Associate Director
18,126
22,500
18,126
22,500
Karen Johnson, Financial Controller
6,927
21,256
4,531
23,652
Pursuant to the Exercise, an application has been made for the 123,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 7 October 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 93,875,728 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc
01825 430 412
Frank Hanna, Joint CEO
Stephen Morgan, Finance Director
Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)
020 7523 8150
Bobbie Hilliam
Georgina McCooke
Yellow Jersey PR
07747 788 221
Charles Goodwin
Annabel Atkins
07983 557 851
About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Floren and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.
Established in 1997, the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brick brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.
Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Tim Barnett
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Associate Director / PDMR
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
Notification/Amendment:
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
b)
LEI:
213800CIFQFPAHIQE695
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .
a)
Description of the financial
Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each
instrument:
ISIN: GB00B013H060
Identification code:
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
66.2
18,126
d)
Aggregated volume:
n/a single transaction
Price:
e)
Date of the Transaction:
[30] September 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction:
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Karen Johnson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Financial Controller / PDMR
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
Notification/Amendment:
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
b)
LEI:
213800CIFQFPAHIQE695
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .
a)
Description of the financial
Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each
instrument:
ISIN: GB00B013H060
Identification code:
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
66.2
4,531
d)
Aggregated volume:
n/a single transaction
Price:
e)
Date of the Transaction:
[30] September 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction:
Outside a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name:
Frank Hanna
2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
Notification/Amendment:
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
b)
LEI:
213800CIFQFPAHIQE695
4.
Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .
a)
Description of the financial
Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each
instrument:
ISIN: GB00B013H060
Identification code:
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
72.75
41,000
d)
Aggregated volume:
n/a single transaction
Price:
e)
Date of the Transaction:
1 October 2020
f)
Place of the Transaction:
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Martin Warner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/Status:
Chairman
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
Notification/Amendment:
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a)
Name:
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
b)
LEI:
213800CIFQFPAHIQE695
4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .
