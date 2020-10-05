Michelmersh Brick : Exercise of Options – 5th October 2020

2 October 2020

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

("MBH", the "Company", or the "Group")

Exercise of Options

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM:MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, was today notified that Mr Frank Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Martin Warner, Chairman and Mr Stephen Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, have each exercised 41,000 options over ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") awarded as part of a CSOP scheme in 2014 (the "CSOP Options") at a price of 72.25 pence (the "Exercise").

Following the Exercise, Mr Hanna, Mr Warner and Mr Morgan no longer hold any CSOP Options.

The Company also notifies that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) exercised Sharesave options over Ordinary Shares at a price of 66.2 pence, covered under the Company's block listing:

Existing LTIP options Sharesave Resultant Sharesave held options options held PDMR options held exercised Tim Barnett, Associate Director 18,126 22,500 18,126 22,500 Karen Johnson, Financial Controller 6,927 21,256 4,531 23,652

Pursuant to the Exercise, an application has been made for the 123,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 7 October 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 93,875,728 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

