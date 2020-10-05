Log in
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC

(MBH)
Michelmersh Brick : Exercise of Options – 5th October 2020

10/05/2020 | 06:10am EDT

2 October 2020

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

("MBH", the "Company", or the "Group")

Exercise of Options

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (AIM:MBH), the specialist brick manufacturer, was today notified that Mr Frank Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Martin Warner, Chairman and Mr Stephen Morgan, Chief Financial Officer, have each exercised 41,000 options over ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") awarded as part of a CSOP scheme in 2014 (the "CSOP Options") at a price of 72.25 pence (the "Exercise").

Following the Exercise, Mr Hanna, Mr Warner and Mr Morgan no longer hold any CSOP Options.

The Company also notifies that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) exercised Sharesave options over Ordinary Shares at a price of 66.2 pence, covered under the Company's block listing:

Existing

LTIP options

Sharesave

Resultant

Sharesave

held

options

options held

PDMR

options held

exercised

Tim Barnett, Associate Director

18,126

22,500

18,126

22,500

Karen Johnson, Financial Controller

6,927

21,256

4,531

23,652

Pursuant to the Exercise, an application has been made for the 123,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 7 October 2020. Following Admission, the Company will have 93,875,728 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with voting rights, which figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

01825 430 412

Frank Hanna, Joint CEO

Stephen Morgan, Finance Director

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

020 7523 8150

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Yellow Jersey PR

07747 788 221

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins

07983 557 851

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Floren and Hathern Terra Cotta. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997, the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brick brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.

Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Tim Barnett

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Associate Director / PDMR

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment:

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

213800CIFQFPAHIQE695

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .

a)

Description of the financial

Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each

instrument:

ISIN: GB00B013H060

Identification code:

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

66.2

18,126

d)

Aggregated volume:

n/a single transaction

Price:

e)

Date of the Transaction:

[30] September 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Karen Johnson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Financial Controller / PDMR

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment:

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

213800CIFQFPAHIQE695

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .

a)

Description of the financial

Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each

instrument:

ISIN: GB00B013H060

Identification code:

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

66.2

4,531

d)

Aggregated volume:

n/a single transaction

Price:

e)

Date of the Transaction:

[30] September 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name:

Frank Hanna

2 Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment:

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

213800CIFQFPAHIQE695

4.

Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .

a)

Description of the financial

Options over Ordinary Shares of 20 pence each

instrument:

ISIN: GB00B013H060

Identification code:

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

72.75

41,000

d)

Aggregated volume:

n/a single transaction

Price:

e)

Date of the Transaction:

1 October 2020

f)

Place of the Transaction:

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Martin Warner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

Chairman

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

Notification/Amendment:

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor

a)

Name:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

213800CIFQFPAHIQE695

4. Details of transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted .

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 10:09:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 48,8 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,2 M 115 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 109,00 GBX
Last Close Price 95,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Nigel Sharp Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis John Hanna Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Russell Warner Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Huw Perrott Morgan Secretary, Executive Director & Finance Director
Robert W. Carlton-Porter Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC-20.83%115
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-6.16%41 486
CRH PLC-13.57%28 341
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-22.27%27 850
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-4.99%18 119
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED1.28%16 135
