    MBH   GB00B013H060

MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC

(MBH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-24 am EST
87.90 GBX   +11.97%
06:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: UOG well disappoints; Arkle finds pegmatites
AN
05:41aSterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
DJ
04:28aMichelmersh Buys Brick Fabricator Fabspeed; Shares Jump 12%
MT
Michelmersh Brick acquires Fabspeed Holdings, launches share buyback

11/24/2022 | 06:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC on Thursday announced the acquisition of a fellow brick fabricator, launched a share buyback programme, and said trading remains positive.

The West Sussex, England-based brick provider said it has bought north-west England-based Fabspeed Holdings Ltd for an initial GBP6.3 million plus up to GBP2 million as an earnout over two years.

Fabspeed is a brick fabricator and manufacturer of off-site pre-built brick products that booked 2021 pretax profit of GBP600,000.

Michelmersh said the initial consideration represented 5.3 times of Fabspeed's historic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP1.2 million.

It also started a share buyback programme worth up to GBP3.0 million. Shares in Michelmersh were up 12% to 88.00 pence in London on Thursday morning, giving the company an GBP84.4 million market capitalisation.

The buyback is intended to reduce Michelmersh's share capital and return value to shareholders. It will begin on Thursday and end on February 27 and will be run by Canaccord Genuity Ltd.

Michelmersh also said its trading performance continues to be positive in the final quarter of 2022, while managing supply chain and energy costs in line with expectations. Revenue and profit are expected to be ahead of market expectations this year. In 2021, pretax profit was GBP9.7 million on revenue of GBP59.5 million.

It will release its 2022 results on March 29 next year.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. 1.68% 7.86 Delayed Quote.-47.88%
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC 11.97% 87.9 Delayed Quote.-38.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 64,8 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net cash 2022 9,95 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,22x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 74,5 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Nigel Sharp Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francis John Hanna Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ryan Mahoney Chief Financial Officer
Martin Russell Warner Non-Executive Chairman
Paula M. Hay-Plumb Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC-38.67%90
HOLCIM LTD4.15%31 239
CRH PLC-15.18%29 814
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.19%24 226
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-10.10%24 085
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-17.07%22 683