Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc    MBH   GB00B013H060

MICHELMERSH BRICK HOLDINGS PLC

(MBH)
Michelmersh Brick : Posting of Annual Report – 7th April 2021

04/07/2021 | 05:16am EDT
7 April 2021

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc

("MBH", the "Company" or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (AIM:MBH.L), the specialist brick manufacturer, announces that it has posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 to shareholders.

The 2020 Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website, http://www.mbhplc.co.uk/financial- statements.

As noted in the 2020 Annual Report, the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Thursday 3 June 2021. Full details of the AGM will be set out in the Notice of AGM which will be posted to shareholders, and published on the Company's website, in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc

Tel: +44

(0)1825 430412

Frank Hanna, Joint CEO

Stephen Morgan, Finance Director

Canaccord Genuity Limited (NOMAD and

Tel: +44

(0)20 7523 8000

Broker)

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Yellow Jersey PR

Charles Goodwin

Tel: +44

(0)7747 788 221

Annabel Atkins

Tel: +44

(0)7983 557 851

About Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC:

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum. Michelmersh currently owns most of the UK's premium manufacturing brands and is a leading specification brick and clay paving manufacturer.

Michelmersh strives to be a well invested, long term, sustainable, environmentally responsible business. Opportunity, training and security for all employees, whilst meeting the needs of stakeholders are at the forefront of everything we do. We aim to lead the way in producing some of Britain's premium clay products and enhancing our environment by adding value to the architectural landscape for generations to come.

Disclaimer

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 09:13:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
