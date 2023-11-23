Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC - Haywards Heath, West Sussex-based brick maker - Expects revenue, profit and cash to be in-line with market expectations for 2023. Reports trading has been resilient in the final quarter of the year, continuing to operate at full manufacturing capacity to deliver a diverse forward order book. Notes the contraction in the construction industry has continued into the second half with the challenging fundamentals of the broader economy weighing on consumer sentiment and demand in end markets. Continues to focus on controlling input costs and the efficiency of facilities. Explains diversity of customer base and broad product channels remains a core strength and, alongside the quality opening order book at the start of this second half, have been important factors in supporting the resilience of the trading performance to date.

Current stock price: 82.50 pence, up 1.9% on Thursday

12-month change: up 5.1%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.