Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Micro Focus International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:17 2022-11-17 am EST
524.40 GBX   -0.08%
09:12aIN BRIEF: Open Text eyes Micro Focus takeover in first quarter of 2023
AN
08:33aOpen Text Prices US$1.0 Billion of Notes, Syndicates Term Loan; National Bank Says Financing Terms As Expected
MT
07:01aMicro Focus Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Open Text eyes Micro Focus takeover in first quarter of 2023

11/17/2022 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Micro Focus International PLC - Berkshire-based global enterprise software firm - Potential buyer Open Text Corp expects takeover of Micro Focus to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2023. Open Text adds that it fully syndicated its USD3.59 billion term loan facility with an annual interest equal to adjusted terms secured overnight financing rate plus 3.5%. Further, it prices an offering of USD1 billion of 6.9% senior secured fixed rate notes due 2027 in connection with the acquisition.

In August, Micro Focus agreed to be taken over by Ontario, Canada-based Open Text for GBP5.1 billion in a takeover that includes Micro Focus's debt.

Current Micro Focus stock price: 524.40 pence, down 0.1% on Thursday

12-month change: up 27%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
09:12aIN BRIEF: Open Text eyes Micro Focus takeover in first quarter of 2023
AN
08:33aOpen Text Prices US$1.0 Billion of Notes, Syndicates Term Loan; National Bank Says Fina..
MT
07:01aMicro Focus Commits to Net Zero Carbon Emissions
PR
06:35aOpen Text Prices US$1.0 Billion of Notes, Syndicates Term Loan As Part of Micro Focus A..
MT
05:39aOpenText Prices Notes to Raise Fund for Micro Focus' Acquisition
MT
04:30aOpen Text Prices Notes Offering, Completes First-Lien Term Loan Facility
MT
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed as Investors Weigh Recess..
DJ
11/16Fitch Assigns Rating to Open Text's Senior Secured Notes
MT
11/14Open Text Plans Senior Secured Notes Offering for Micro Focus Acquisition Financing
MT
11/14Micro Focus reports interim revenue fall amid volatile backdrop
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,45x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 2 114 M 2 114 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 019
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,24 $
Average target price 5,82 $
Spread / Average Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Rossen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC25.58%2 114
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.05%1 801 970
SYNOPSYS INC.-10.05%50 682
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.11%49 987
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.39%46 321
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-66.10%33 031