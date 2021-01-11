Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

INSPIRE 20 Podcast: Meet Morag Lucie of Televerde

01/11/2021 | 10:56am EST
It's back, the INSPIRE 20 podcast returns today with Morag Lucey, CEO of Televerde, a company built on second chances. This forward thinking organization helps businesses accelerate their sales pipelines with a team of female sales professionals-half of whom sit behind prison walls. It is a powerful story of delivering great results to clients and providing jobs for women while they're in prison and after they're released, helping them find their voices and reaching their human potential.

A Second Chance

As the CEO of Televerde, Morag Lucey finds fulfilment in using the leadership skills she's developed over the years, while supporting Televerde's mission to embrace intentional hiring practices and provide career development opportunities to people who otherwise have limited prospects for sustainable employment.

Results Matter

In the podcast, Morag shares insight into how she combines being a for-profit and in the tech industry, and running a non-profit, The Televerde Foundation, for women to gain the skills and knowledge they need to re-enter society. Morag explains that the foundation creates a safety net to ensure that once these women re-enter society, they don't engage in the same behaviours that sent them to prison in the first place. Over 3,500 women have gone through the program in the past 25 years and with a 5.4% recidivism rate (much lower than the U.S. average, which is between 65% and 70%), the results are impressive.

[Link]Making a Commitment

Morag also shares her advice for leaders when it comes to driving inclusion and diversity in their organization, as well as in society as a whole. She calls upon leaders to broaden their definition of diversity and inclusion to access new talent pools and to develop an approach that really focuses on solving real problems, not just maintaining appearances. To that end, Morag says companies have to consciously pledge to consider and hire qualified candidates, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances.

Impactful Partnership

At Micro Focus, embracing inclusion and diversity is a key part of being a responsible and sustainable business. This is underpinned by Micro Focus INSPIRE, our corporate social responsibility program that covers every aspect of the organization, from how we manage relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and local communities - to how we play our part in shifting to a lower carbon economy and reducing the effects of climate change. We are delighted to be working with Televerde who support a lead generation program which helps us reach new markets and opportunities that we would not have achieved without their partnership.

'Lifting people up doesn't mean fewer opportunities, it means more,'she said. 'The more our company reflects the world in which we live, the more we can actually sell. So the more we sell, the more we grow, the more opportunities there are for employees. It's constantly a circle.'

Thanks to Morag for sharing her unique perspectives with us on our INSPIRE 20 podcast. Be sure to listen today onApple, Spotify, or Soundcloud, or check out TechBeacon for additional information on our INSPIRE 20 series. Stay safe.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 11 January 2021

© Publicnow 2021
