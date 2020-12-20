Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Micro Focus International plc    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INSPIRE 20 Podcast: Putri Realita, Danone

12/20/2020 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
0

Today, we are sharing one last excellent INSPIRE 20 podcast before our team takes a well-deserved holiday break - and we hope you enjoy the same! We will be back with more exciting INSPIRE 20 podcasts starting January 11th.

mmm Danone

As we all head into our break, I'm thrilled to share today's podcast with Putri Realita, who leads the inclusion and diversity (or ID, as I'll explain later) program at Danone, a world leading food and beverage company with over 100,000 employees. Today, Putri shares with us how she built her role and strategy for the company from scratch (!!), some of the projects she has implemented at Danone, and how she is helping the company to plan for the next 10 years.

ID Please?

Putri, like many of our leaders in this podcast series, feels that it is crucial to embed inclusion and diversity into the overall company's goals and strategy - and I couldn't agree more! At Danone, they refer to it as Inclusion Diversity, or ID, as it should be a part of the company's identity. She has also set up a program called 'One Planet. One Health', which reflects on the idea that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected, another piece of Danone's identity, both internally and externally.

Putri comes from a diverse background herself, which helped her as she implemented this ID program at Danone - Putri herself is Indonesian, her husband is German, and she has lived in Australia, Malaysia, and now France over the years. These experiences helped as she built up the Danone ID program, creating initiatives within the company such as 'One Person, One Voice, One Share', which gives employees the power to share their voice and have an impact on the company's decisions. This program has allowed the company to ensure equal opportunities within the company, and allows employees to truly experience inclusivity.

A brighter future

The ID team, led by Putri, have taken planning ahead to the next level, and have set 9 goals for 2030. These goals were created to address the current health programs around adopting healthier, more sustainable eating and drinking habits. These actions, along with the many programs and initiatives the ID team has created at Danone, are supported across the company by the 300 'champions', who represent different functions and regions within the company to share their passion for ID initiatives with their teams, acting as a liaison between the ID team and the company and community.

Thank you to Putri for sharing her outstanding passion and strategies with us on our INSPIRE 20 podcast. Be sure to listen today onApple, Spotify, or Soundcloud, or check out TechBeacon for additional information on our INSPIRE 20 series. Happy holidays to you all!

Post Views: 9

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:12:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
03:13pINSPIRE 20 PODCAST : Putri Realita, Danone
PU
12/14MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Named a Leader in Latest Evaluation of Hybrid Cloud ..
PU
12/09MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Amazing Grace Hopper – HAPPY BIRTHDAY
PU
12/08MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : AWS unveils Micro Focus as Modernization Competency ..
PU
12/07Goldman Sachs Upgrades Micro Focus International to Buy From Neutral
MT
12/07Goldman Sachs Upgrades Micro Focus International To Buy From Neutral, Lifts P..
MT
12/07No-deal Brexit worries drive UK mip-caps to worst day in 6-weeks
RE
12/04MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Escape Endless Implementation with Micro Focus Enter..
PU
12/01Starling Chief Executive Won't Budge on IPO Pledge -- Financial News
DJ
11/24MICRO FOCUS DEEPENS CHANNEL COMMITME : More Focus on Partner Capabilities and Gr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 983 M - -
Net income 2020 -826 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 099 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 2,73%
Capitalization 1 985 M 1 982 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,99 $
Last Close Price 5,93 $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lock Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Chief Financial Officer & Director
Karen Slatford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC-58.77%1 982
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.14%1 652 649
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.496.72%116 122
SEA LIMITED398.14%102 017
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC105.90%61 747
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.24%51 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ