  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Micro Focus International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:36 2022-12-06 am EST
521.70 GBX   -0.06%
07:12aMicro Focus International : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Micro Focus International plc
PR
12/01Micro Focus Renews Support Contract With Jaguar TCS Racing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micro Focus International : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K

12/06/2022 | 07:12am EST
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BJ1F4N75
17410482
5.133600
US5948374039
14
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
17410496
5.133600%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for difference
n/a
n/a
Cash
143158
0.042200
Sub Total 8.B2
143158
0.042200%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
05-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom

Attachments

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,52x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 2 159 M 2 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 019
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Average target price 5,82 $
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Rossen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC24.91%2 159
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.61%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.52%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.35%49 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-64.96%36 028