    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
529.60 GBX    0.00%
Micro Focus International : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K
PU
12/28Dodge & Cox - Form 8.3 – Micro Focus International plc
PR
12/23Open Text Says 'on Track' to Close Micro Focus Acquisition
MT
Micro Focus International : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K

12/29/2022 | 12:04pm EST
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BJ1F4N75
15612812
4.602600
US5948374039
14
0.000000
Sub Total 8.A
15612826
4.602600%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Contract for difference
n/a
Cash
143158
0.042200
Sub Total 8.B2
143158
0.042200%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
29-Dec-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 17:03:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,53x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 2 059 M 2 059 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 11 019
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Rossen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC26.73%2 059
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.27%1 748 774
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.72%48 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.34%46 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.11%43 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.66%31 506