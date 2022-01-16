Log in
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Biology or Technology? A Whiffle is in the Air

01/16/2022 | 05:15pm EST
Now that it's winter in the northern hemisphere, migratory birds have made their way south to their warmer homes. Most often noticed is the goose, a faithful friend who has some interesting things to teach the IT industry.

Geese are interesting creatures. They are generally thought of as beautiful and ornamental (though messy) representations of nature to those of us who live in more urban settings. Their annual journey has me thinking of one of their unique characteristics.

These migratory birds have the ability to perform a manoeuvre called a "whiffle." By turning their body upside down (but leaving head and neck in their normal position), it causes a sudden drop in altitude without a corresponding loss of control. It's described as looking like a falling leaf. The remarkable lesson for us in IT is that the goose stays in control the entire time, using it to avoid both avian predators and human hunters. I recently wrote an article about how it relates to IT.

Why IT needs to whiffle

IT should take a lesson from our friends in flight and develop a similar mechanism. We must find ways to avoid sudden threats and still be in control so we can keep our organizations running and resilient-despite constant economic pressures, disruptive markets, and even pandemics and natural disasters. And at the same time, we must keep an eye towards the future so we can put the pieces in place-incrementally if necessary-for transformation that responds to customer demands, new technologies, and pushes the business toward innovation.

Micro Focus functions every day with this run and transform mindset. We help customers set the strategies and implement technologies that simplify their IT operations, keep them secure, develop Agile software practices, and find the insights in their data they can act upon. We developed four specific outcome areas to help our customers run and transform at the same time.

So as you pursue your IT goals, keep your winged friends in mind this fall. And if you don't have a "whiffle manoeuvre", find out more about how Micro Focus helps enterprises run and transform at the same time.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
