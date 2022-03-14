Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Micro Focus International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micro Focus International : CyberRes Completes Acquisition of Debricked to Further Expand Software Supply Chain Security

03/14/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest acquisition enables customers to accelerate the speed of DevSecOps while ensuring the resilience of their software supply chain

SANTA CLARA, CA - March 14, 2022 - CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced the acquisition of Debricked, a developer-centric open source intelligence company aimed at innovating how organizations secure their software supply chain for today and the future. The addition of the cloud-native software composition analysis platform and AI/ML capabilities further drive CyberRes' strategy in the future of software resilience and DevSecOps. These aligned capabilities, combined with their vision of how developers evaluate, consume, and secure open-source components customized to their organization's need, make Debricked an extremely valuable addition to CyberRes' application security portfolio.

"Nearly 90 percent of companies are developing software using open source components to accelerate their development speed to keep pace with business demands, which comes with accelerated risk," said Tony de la Lama, VP Product Management. "Our aim is to invest in and build solutions that allow organizations to secure their applications while maintaining the speed of development. Debricked is uniquely positioned in the market with their portfolio of solutions to address open source security and adds to an already robust portfolio in CyberRes to secure the software supply chain."

Debricked's SaaS solution enables more intelligent selection of open source while drastically reducing the risks typically associated with it, both core requirements of modern DevSecOps programs. The service runs on state-of-the-art machine learning which enables the data quality to be extremely accurate as well as instantly updated whenever a new vulnerability is discovered. High precision, combined with developer focused UX and unique abilities to customize the service to your company's needs, makes Debricked unique in the world of open source security and positioned for accelerated growth.

"We are excited at becoming a part of Micro Focus and CyberRes. Combining our team with such an industry-leading organization enables us to accelerate Debricked's journey toward our vision of making it easier for companies to use open source securely. We are also excited at the opportunity to present our customers with a full scale, robust security offering," said Debricked CEO and co-founder Daniel Wisenhoff.

Key attributes of Debricked technologies include:

  • Open Source Intelligence: With their latest innovation, Open Source Select, Debricked aims to make searching and comparing open source packages faster. By providing an in-depth analysis of the community health and offering contextualization, developers can make much more informed decisions.
  • Security Vulnerabilities: Continuously and automatically identify, fix and prevent vulnerabilities in open source dependencies. Scan at every commit and get notified when new vulnerabilities appear.
  • License Compliance: Ensure and maintain open source compliance with automated and enforceable pipeline rules, along with enabling creation of software bill of materials (SBOMs). Calculate risk levels for your repositories based on intended use.

CyberRes is aimed at building the most complete portfolio that helps enterprises prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats. With this acquisition, Micro Focus continues to show strong commitment and continued investment to Security and the ability to help customers and partners improve their cyber resilience posture. This additional investment includes a series of acquisitions made over the last two years, which strengthen our robust portfolio of security solutions, all focused on delivering business and technical outcomes to support cyber resilience. The latest example of how these investments come together is the recent launch of Galaxy, an immersive cyber threat experience built for CISOs and analysts.

More Information

Join CyberRes on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusSec on Twitter.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 08:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
04:04aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : CyberRes Completes Acquisition of Debricked to Further Expand ..
PU
03/10MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Releases Tool for Safeguarding Compliance and Supporting Mainf..
PU
03/10MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/08Micro Focus Introduces AI-Powered Value Stream Management End-to-End Platform
PR
03/08Micro Focus Introduces AI-Powered Value Stream Management End-To-End Platform
CI
03/07MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : CyberRes Strengthens IT Security by Combining Deep Analytics w..
PU
03/04MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Extends Backup Capability to Cloud Providers and Virtual Envir..
PU
03/04Amanda Brow to Stepp Down from Micro Focus International plc as Non-Executive Director ..
CI
02/23MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Vertica and H3C ONEStor Bring Cloud-Scale Analytics to Enterpr..
PU
02/16MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Digital Transformation—A Proverbial Balancing Act
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 696 M - -
Net income 2022 -385 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,44x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 1 561 M 1 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 355
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Average target price 7,49 $
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Jane Smithard Chief Legal Officer & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC-14.79%1 561
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.73%2 099 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.38%62 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.56%60 069
SEA LIMITED-59.30%51 159
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.30%44 964