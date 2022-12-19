Micro Focus International : ' CyberRes Delivers Application Security Solution in AWS Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dec. 19, 2022 - CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced its Fortify on Demand application security solutions are now available to purchase in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). CyberRes Fortify is the only AppSec solution recognized as a market leader by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2.

Fortify offers comprehensive static, dynamic, and mobile application security testing technologies while providing software composition analysis. With Fortify on Demand, customers can quickly put in place an application security program that brings tools, training, and integrations without the need for additional infrastructure and resources.

"It is imperative that customers utilize reliable products and solutions as part of their cybersecurity infrastructure. The CyberRes Fortify portfolio provides application security across an entire enterprise-level environment," said Dylan Thomas, VP of Product Management for CyberRes. "With availability in AWS Marketplace, customers now have an easier avenue to gain access to Fortify on Demand in their efforts to continually maintain cyber resilience in a cost-efficient manner."

AWS Marketplace streamlines a customer's procurement of Fortify on Demand via a consolidated Software as a Service contract subscription with their AWS accounts, simplifying the process of procuring and maintaining Fortify on Demand assessments. The cost is incorporated into a customer's AWS bill and can be applied s towards the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP). Customers have the option to request customized AWS Marketplace private offers through Micro Focus or other AWS Marketplace sellers.

CyberRes Fortify is also available as a BYOL (bring your own license). Fortify adheres to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which documents a set of foundational questions that allow companies to understand if a specific architecture aligns well with cloud best practices. This helps deliver on the challenges of native application security through cloud continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines to deliver application security automation on the cloud.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.