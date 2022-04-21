Log in
Micro Focus International : Gartner® Recognizes Micro Focus as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for the 9th Consecutive Year

04/21/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
Santa Clara, CA - April 21, 2022 -CyberRes, a Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) line of business, today announced that its Fortify portfolio has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST) report. This marks the ninth consecutive time Gartner has recognized Micro Focus as a Leader in this report for its Fortify product line.

Micro Focus included several AST products and services within the CyberRes Fortify portfolio: Static Code Analyzer (SAST), WebInspect (DAST), Software Security Center, Fortify on Demand (SaaS) and Fortify Software Composition Analysis (SCA).

We believe, the company's inclusion in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AST further cements Micro Focus' position as a global leader for cyber resilience by highlighting the vast improvement and innovation with the DAST solution, along with expanded capabilities in AST for cloud-native applications, APIs and infrastructure-as-code (IaC). Fortify, as well as the entire CyberRes portfolio, continues to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing market needs to help build secure software fast.

"Organizations are facing an evolving threat landscape to the software that powers their businesses. This evolution makes the security of the custom code they develop and the overall software supply chain paramount," said Dylan Thomas, Head of Fortify Product Management for CyberRes. "Fortify enables these teams to answer this call with a comprehensive DevSecOps solution that empowers developers, DevOps and security teams with delivering secure apps in an 'everything-as-code' era. We believe the continued recognition of Micro Focus as a Leader for its Fortify product line for application security testing validates the trust our users place in our solutions."

Fortify delivers software resilience for modern development with a holistic, inclusive, and extensible application security platform from a trusted partner that supports today's enterprises. This comprehensive suite of products brings holistic security and visibility to developers, AppSec professionals and key stakeholders with automated integrations for any tool, anywhere in the SDLC and a robust set of capabilities available on-premises, SaaS and as-a-service. CyberRes recently expanded their Application Security solutions by acquiring Debricked as further evidence of the market's need to secure the software supply chain. Read the Magic Quadrant report now.

More Information

Join CyberRes on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusSec Twitter.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing, Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, 21st April 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Micro Focus was previously recognized as HP & HPE (2013-2017) in this Magic Quadrant report.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 16:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
