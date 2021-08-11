Micro Focus International : Indicate by check mark whether this registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ (Form 6-K)

Indicate by check mark whether this registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

CONTENTS

Exhibit No. Exhibit Description 99.1 Appointment of Non-Executive Director, dated 11 August 2021

Micro Focus International plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or 'the Group', LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP), the international software product group, is pleased to announce that Pauline Campbell has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2021. Pauline will become a member of the Company's Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Pauline will be subject to election at the Company's next annual general meeting, and re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company thereafter.

Pauline was previously an Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers ('PwC') having recently retired after 38 years in the industry. Pauline has worked internationally across a broad range of sectors including IT and support services and also served on the Governance Board of the UK firm, including the Public Interest Body, and the equivalent body at PwC's Global Network. It was recently announced by Computacenter plc that Pauline will be appointed from 16 August 2021 as an Independent Non-executive Director.

Greg Lock, Chairman of Micro Focus said: 'I am pleased that Pauline is joining our Board, her wide range of skills and experience will complement and further enhance the depth and strength of our Board'

There are no further disclosures required under LR 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment.

Enquiries:

Micro Focus Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646 Stephen Murdoch, CEO Investors@microfocus.com Matt Ashely, CFO Ben Donnelly, Head of Investor relations Brunswick Tel: +44 (0)20 7404 5959 Sarah West MicroFocus@brunswickgroup.com Jonathan Glass

LEI: 213800F8E4X648142844