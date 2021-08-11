Log in
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Summary
Micro Focus International : Indicate by check mark whether this registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐ (Form 6-K)

08/11/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Indicate by check mark whether this registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
CONTENTS
Exhibit No.
Exhibit Description
99.1
Appointment of Non-Executive Director, dated 11 August 2021
Micro Focus International plc
Appointment of Non-Executive Director
Micro Focus International plc ('Micro Focus' or 'the Group', LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP), the international software product group, is pleased to announce that Pauline Campbell has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2021. Pauline will become a member of the Company's Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Pauline will be subject to election at the Company's next annual general meeting, and re-election at each annual general meeting of the Company thereafter.
Pauline was previously an Audit Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers ('PwC') having recently retired after 38 years in the industry. Pauline has worked internationally across a broad range of sectors including IT and support services and also served on the Governance Board of the UK firm, including the Public Interest Body, and the equivalent body at PwC's Global Network. It was recently announced by Computacenter plc that Pauline will be appointed from 16 August 2021 as an Independent Non-executive Director.
Greg Lock, Chairman of Micro Focus said: 'I am pleased that Pauline is joining our Board, her wide range of skills and experience will complement and further enhance the depth and strength of our Board'
There are no further disclosures required under LR 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment.
Enquiries:
Micro Focus
Tel: +44 (0)1635 32646
Stephen Murdoch, CEO
Investors@microfocus.com
Matt Ashely, CFO
Ben Donnelly, Head of Investor relations
Brunswick
Tel: +44 (0)20 7404 5959
Sarah West
MicroFocus@brunswickgroup.com
Jonathan Glass
Notes to Editors:
About Micro Focus
Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO.L, NYSE: MFGP) is a global enterprise software company supporting the technology needs and challenges of the Global 2000. Our solutions help organizations leverage existing IT investments, enterprise applications and emerging technologies to address complex, rapidly evolving business requirements while protecting corporate information at all times. Our product portfolios are Security, IT Operations Management, Application Delivery Management, Information Management & Governance and Application Modernization & Connectivity. For more information, visit: www.microfocus.com
LEI: 213800F8E4X648142844

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
