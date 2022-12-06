Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Micro Focus International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:38 2022-12-06 am EST
521.50 GBX   -0.10%
09:22aMicro Focus International : Introduces HCMX FinOps Express to Optimize Cloud Spend
PU
07:12aMicro Focus International : 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Micro Focus International plc
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Micro Focus International : Introduces HCMX FinOps Express to Optimize Cloud Spend

12/06/2022 | 09:22am EST
Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) FinOps Express is a cloud financial management solution that helps organizations cut cloud waste and control cloud spending

LAS VEGAS - Dec. 6, 2022 - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced the release of Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) FinOps Express at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), taking place this week in Las Vegas. With about $500 billion being spent on cloud infrastructure currently, this new SaaS release is designed for financial management of cloud investments to reduce surprise bills and optimize cloud spend.

"Among many reasons that organizations move workloads to the cloud is to reduce data center costs, but many organizations do not realize the full potential of savings due to inefficient management of cloud operations," said Travis Greene, Senior Director of ITOM Product Marketing at Micro Focus. "HCMX FinOps Express provides CIOs the ability to optimize and operate their cloud in an agile and controlled manner, while involving all the necessary stakeholders."

HCMX FinOps Express helps organizations to:

  • View spend across clouds - Gain a complete, unified view of your cloud spend with AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, including show-back, mapping cloud spend to projects, business units, and cost centers.
  • Identify inefficiencies - Spot idle, oversized, or overprovisioned resources with reports that help identify spending spikes and inefficiencies.
  • Build a budget - Take advantage of the built-in module for budgeting that provides an additional layer of financial responsibility across engineering and other teams.
  • Save with AI-assisted recommendations - Utilize AI to auto-generate recommendations for reservation planning that can help lower cloud rates and save as much as 72 percent.
  • Implement self-service guardrails - Proactively prevent costly surprises by consolidating offerings from major cloud vendors into a single catalog and excluding costly or non-compliant options while implementing spending limits.

HCMX FinOps Express is a part of HCMX, which also includes capabilities for multi-cloud design and provisioning, policy-based compliance, and lifecycle hybrid cloud service orchestration. As cloud migrations and digital transformation continue to drive strategic business change, Micro Focus HCMX FinOps Express is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers support cost-effective migrations, optimize cloud spend and ultimately lower the total cost of ownership for IT. HCMX FinOps Express is available now.

In addition to today's announcement, Micro Focus will provide additional information when Travis Greene presents "3 Ways to Tame Your Cloud Costs with FinOps" at Gartner IOCS on Thursday, at 11:45 a.m. PST in San Polo 3505.

More Information

Explore HCMX FinOps Express.

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocus on Twitter.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma-how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by our strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provides the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform- at the same time.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,52x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 2 159 M 2 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 11 019
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,36 $
Average target price 5,82 $
Spread / Average Target -8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Rossen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC24.91%2 159
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-25.61%1 901 040
SYNOPSYS INC.-5.52%53 239
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.35%49 599
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-7.47%47 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-64.96%36 028