MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for UEM SMB

01/25/2021 | 12:50pm EST
Santa Clara, CA - Jan. 25, 2021 - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UEM SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment Report *. This recognition demonstrates the portfolio's strong ability to help organizations save money and lower risk by enabling them to manage and secure their desktops, laptops, mobile, and IoT devices from a single management console.

Micro Focus' ZENworks helps organizations strengthen their cyber resilience as a complete end-to-end management and protection suite that provides numerous capabilities ranging from application virtualization to endpoint security. With the complete ZENworks platform IT teams are able to better manage their IT environments from a single solution.

'We're thrilled with the positive evaluation of Micro Focus and its ZENworks suite, as it serves as an indicator that we are meeting the increasingly challenging needs of our unified endpoint management customers,' said Rick Carlson, Vice President, Information Management & Governance Solutions at Micro Focus. 'Micro Focus is proud of the recognition from IDC MarketScape for UEM SMB - and this only enhances our commitment to customer satisfaction.'

The IDC MarketScape Report represents a vendor assessment of providers offering unified endpoint management (UEM) software through the IDC MarketScape model. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to one another and the framework highlights the key factors that are expected to be the most significant for achieving success in UEM market over the short term and the long term.

The report states, 'The suite-based approach and multi-function capabilities of ZENworks allow small IT teams to manage large numbers of endpoint devices, across a diverse set of OS types. The company had customer references of 3- and 4-person IT teams managing hundreds of thousands of devices on the integrated management suite.'

In the face of unprecedented global challenges and the rise of cybercrime, organizations are recognizing the need to establish more resilient operations with the agility, structure, and growth-centric focus to not only weather adverse conditions but also drive sustained business performance. Micro Focus' ZENworks enables organizations to intelligently adapt to today's threats and is just one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers strengthen their cyber resilience.

More Information

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusIMG on Twitter.

* doc #US46965720, January 2021

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business so they can adapt to evolving market conditions and compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 17:49:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
