    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Micro Focus International : Our Role in Shaping a More Sustainable Future

03/17/2022 | 06:31pm EDT
Join us at Micro Focus Universe as we host discussions with industry leaders to explore this year's International Women's Day (IWD) theme 'Break the Bias' - and identify what role the IT industry can play in addressing the climate crisis.

As we prepare to host our largest customer and partner event of the year, Micro Focus Universe, I am delighted to announce that as part of Micro Focus INSPIRE, our companywide Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) program, we will host two panel discussions with leaders from Accenture, PwC, DXC Technology and The Nature Conservancy to explore some of the global challenges the world faces today, and our collective role in addressing them.

Break the Bias Panel Discussion [Link]

In celebration of International Women's Day this year, which took place on 8 March, I am pleased to talk to Melissa Besse, Global Ecosystem Strategic Partnership Lead at Accenture; Lori Lewis, Executive Senior Director, App Services at DXC Technology; and Gabrielle Ferguson, Belonging, Talent and Inclusion Specialist and Coach at Gabrielle Ferguson Coaching. Join us as we discuss opportunities and actions to help achieve a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive. We will also examine how IT can better attract, recruit, develop and retain female/underrepresented talent in tech. During our conversation we will share personal challenges in overcoming gender bias in our career journeys.

Climate Action Panel Discussion

[Link]

The climate crisis is one of the biggest issues facing the planet and society today. In this discussion, I will be joined by Zubin Randeria, ESG Leader & Partner at PWC; Peter W. Ellis, Global Director of Natural Climate Solutions Science at The Nature Conservancy; and Ioannis Mangos, Chief Technologist, Strategic Alliances International Region at Micro Focus. During our conversation, we will examine how important climate action is becoming to organisations, the financial markets, governments and, of course, to the planet. We'll discuss the role that technology can play in helping organisations reduce their carbon footprint, how organisations are incorporating sustainability into their supply chain and the role of non-profits, nature, and individuals in helping address the climate crisis.

Register to attend Micro Focus Universe 2022 - taking place in EMEA and Americas on 22 and 23 March 2022; and in APJ from 5 to 7 April 2022.

Learn more:

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 22:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
