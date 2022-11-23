Micro Focus International : Response on IBM Litigation

Micro Focus Response on IBM Litigation

Micro Focus was informed of the complaint filed by IBM in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on 21 November 2022. We believe the claims contained in the complaint to be entirely without merit.

For more than 40 years Micro Focus has been delivering innovation to customers, and we will robustly defend our intellectual property. We look forward to addressing what we consider to be baseless allegations through all available legal channels.

The proposed acquisition of Micro Focus by OpenText and receipt of the associated regulatory approvals are on track for completion in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

We expect these claims to have no impact on the completion of the transaction.

