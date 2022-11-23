Advanced search
    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-11-23 am EST
516.90 GBX   +0.25%
10:59aMicro Focus International : Response on IBM Litigation
PU
09:33aMagnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - Micro Focus International plc
PR
11/22Dodge & Cox - Form 8.3 - Micro Focus International plc
PR
Micro Focus International : Response on IBM Litigation

11/23/2022 | 10:59am EST
Micro Focus Response on IBM Litigation

Micro Focus was informed of the complaint filed by IBM in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on 21 November 2022. We believe the claims contained in the complaint to be entirely without merit.

For more than 40 years Micro Focus has been delivering innovation to customers, and we will robustly defend our intellectual property. We look forward to addressing what we consider to be baseless allegations through all available legal channels.

The proposed acquisition of Micro Focus by OpenText and receipt of the associated regulatory approvals are on track for completion in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

We expect these claims to have no impact on the completion of the transaction.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma-how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by our strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provides the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform- at the same time.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 15:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 580 M - -
Net income 2022 -586 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,39x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 2 075 M 2 075 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 019
Free-Float 84,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,12 $
Average target price 5,82 $
Spread / Average Target -4,86%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Ashley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Lars Rossen Chief Technology Officer
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC23.38%2 075
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.03%1 826 570
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.27%49 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-31.34%48 505
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.35%45 317
SEA LIMITED-76.06%30 081