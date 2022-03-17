Micro Focus International : Universe 2022, solve your digital dilemma

0

We are excited to announce the agenda for Micro Focus Universe is now LIVE! Our largest event of the year will focus on the key challenge facing Enterprises today-how do you keep the lights on while innovating to keep up with the competition?

Micro Focus Universe 2022 will feature insights, use cases, best practices, and advice from your peers, Micro Focus experts, and partners around the world, to help you run and transform at the same time. With hundreds of sessions, you'll find the information you'll need to succeed.

Our six specialized tracks will show you how to do just that. Check out the detailed agenda for Americas and EMEA, and don't forget to share this with your colleagues. But first, here is a sneak peek of our Track Keynote sessions:

Application Delivery Management Track Keynote: "Digital Transformation Requires Continuous Quality"

With digital transformation on the rise, companies are required to react faster to changing customer needs. Software and digital products are the means to achieve that through optimizing the software delivery process by improving efficiency. Learn how to evolve quality, improve speed of delivery, and provide improved visibility.

Application Modernization and Connectivity Track Keynote: "Provide Value at Each Step of the Journey"

The world has changed-yet again-creating new obstacles for today's IT leaders. Navigating the new normal requires a transformational journey to create greater value from existing IT investments, on or off the mainframe, on-premises, or in the cloud. Get the latest on mainframe modernization, COBOL development, mainframe access and security, as well as ecosystem investments enabling new opportunities for application modernization in the cloud.

Cyber Resilience Track Keynote: "Resilience for the Complex World of Cybersecurity"

From securing the software supply chain to enabling business value, cyber resiliency is a key imperative across the organization-from security executives to the teams that make it all happen. Learn how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats so your organization can thrive in the face of adverse conditions.

Information Management and Governance Track Keynote: "Know Your Data, Empower Your People, and Drive Your Future"

The world of IT has changed. Tackling the challenges of the new normal means a relentless focus on providing insight, empowering employees, and managing, protecting, and driving value from data. We'll introduce a smart approach to today's complex data lifecycle management, collaboration challenges, and our proven solutions for data analysis and governance.

IT Operations Management Track Keynote: "Take a Digital Factory Approach to Success"

Business success rests on your team's ability to run and transform IT at the same time. How can you cut through the complexity to transform at scale? Join this session to hear how Micro Focus is using a Digital Factory approach to solve this problem for our business, and how you can do the same. Learn how to create superior experiences, reduce unplanned downtime, and accelerate your move to the cloud.

Public Sector Track Keynote: "The Journey to Operational Resiliency"

Public Sector organizations (US only) share a unified goal-to bring speed, agility, security, and insights through technology innovation to solve their digital dilemmas. But challenges still exist due to hybrid landscapes riddled with antiquated infrastructure and hyper-evolving adversaries exploiting an ever-growing list of vulnerabilities. Learn how agencies can artfully balance implementing rapid business optimizations through digital transformation using a finite set of resources.

Get Excited!