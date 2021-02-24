Micro Focus International : Vertica Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid-Cloud and Multicloud Analytical Relational Database ...

SANTA CLARA, CA - Feb. 24, 2020 - Vertica today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid-Cloud and Multicloud Analytical Relational Database Management Systems in Q1 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast-follower organizations.

In today's ever-changing environment, flexibility and the ability to make changes quickly is critical. As a fast and extremely scalable analytics platform, Vertica provides the power to conduct business-changing analytics, including advanced end-to-end machine learning. Its underlying MPP, columnar architecture and its ability to separate compute resources from storage helps isolate workloads to maximize performance, improve dependability, and protect data with comprehensive end-to-end security.

'Our mission is to provide data-driven organizations with the broadest choice of deployment options as their analytical initiatives evolve and requirements inevitably change - all centered on the highest performance analytics and machine learning,' said Colin Mahony, senior vice president and general manager at Vertica. 'It's an honor to be formally recognized by Constellation Research as a leading hybrid cloud and multicloud analytical platform.'

Vertica features the greatest deployment flexibility of any analytical data warehouse on the market. It gives organizations the freedom to do everything on-premises today or shift to a public cloud tomorrow, or go hybrid/multi-cloud the day after as enterprise requirements constantly shift.

'As leaders adjust to a compressed state of digital transformation, they want to know which vendors matter the most based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership, and price,' said R 'Ray' Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. 'Our analysts have a pulse on what's working, what's not, and are constantly in touch with other buy side executives. The ShortList™ does this in the most efficient and effective manner.'

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Vertica

Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers - from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others -- to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data warehouse in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

