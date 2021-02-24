Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Micro Focus International plc    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro Focus International : Vertica Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid-Cloud and Multicloud Analytical Relational Database ...

02/24/2021 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, CA - Feb. 24, 2020 - Vertica today announced that it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid-Cloud and Multicloud Analytical Relational Database Management Systems in Q1 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast-follower organizations.

In today's ever-changing environment, flexibility and the ability to make changes quickly is critical. As a fast and extremely scalable analytics platform, Vertica provides the power to conduct business-changing analytics, including advanced end-to-end machine learning. Its underlying MPP, columnar architecture and its ability to separate compute resources from storage helps isolate workloads to maximize performance, improve dependability, and protect data with comprehensive end-to-end security.

'Our mission is to provide data-driven organizations with the broadest choice of deployment options as their analytical initiatives evolve and requirements inevitably change - all centered on the highest performance analytics and machine learning,' said Colin Mahony, senior vice president and general manager at Vertica. 'It's an honor to be formally recognized by Constellation Research as a leading hybrid cloud and multicloud analytical platform.'

Vertica features the greatest deployment flexibility of any analytical data warehouse on the market. It gives organizations the freedom to do everything on-premises today or shift to a public cloud tomorrow, or go hybrid/multi-cloud the day after as enterprise requirements constantly shift.

'As leaders adjust to a compressed state of digital transformation, they want to know which vendors matter the most based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership, and price,' said R 'Ray' Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. 'Our analysts have a pulse on what's working, what's not, and are constantly in touch with other buy side executives. The ShortList™ does this in the most efficient and effective manner.'

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

For more information about Vertica, please visit www.vertica.com. To learn more about Vertica on Twitter, please follow @VerticaUnified and join Vertica on LinkedIn.

About Vertica

Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers - from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others -- to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data warehouse in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 17:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
12:05pMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Vertica Named to Constellation ShortList™ for ..
PU
02/23MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Named To CRN's 2021 Security 100 List
PU
02/22INSPIRE 20 PODCAST : Meet Rod Flavell, CEO, FDM Group
PU
02/17MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Jaguar racing welcomes micro focus as official techn..
PU
02/16MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Two Micro Focus Employees Elected to Leadership Posi..
PU
02/15MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Goldman Cuts Micro Focus International Price Target,..
MT
02/10MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Spotlight on Black History Month
PU
02/09MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : FY20 Loss Doubles; Board Reinstates Dividends
MT
02/08INSPIRE 20 PODCAST : Meet Phillip Jenkinson, CEO Baidam Solution
PU
02/04MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : Strategically #BetterTogether – Micro Focus pl..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 997 M - -
Net income 2020 -723 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 1 998 M 1 996 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,95 $
Last Close Price 5,96 $
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory Lock Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Jane Smithard Secretary & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC-0.21%1 996
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.34%1 759 373
SEA LIMITED27.08%128 909
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.90%113 300
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC3.05%60 380
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.50%56 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ