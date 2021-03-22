Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Micro Focus International plc    MCRO   GB00BJ1F4N75

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(MCRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro Focus International : Honors Citi with the Prestigious Digital Transformation Innovation Award

03/22/2021 | 11:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, CA - 23 March 2021 - Today, Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) announced that Citi, the leading global bank with 200 million customer accounts worldwide, has received its Digital Transformation Innovation Award in recognition of exceptional creativity in leveraging technology to win in today's digital economy. The award will be announced this week at Micro Focus Universe 2021, the company's flagship customer event.

Citi earned the coveted Digital Transformation Innovation Award for finding an inventive solution to address the need for more skilled engineers to build and run performance tests. Engineers skilled in functional and performance testing are scarce and command high prices in the marketplace. Citi's digital transformation project, labeled VPE ('Virtual Performance Engineer'), aims to bring applications to market quicker. Utilizing Micro Focus Performance Products as an automated performance engineering tool, Citi is simplifying performance testingto easily plan, run, and scale performance tests and identify problems faster.

To help its engineering teams focus more on higher-level innovation, Citi minimized some trivial tasks of a performance engineer by integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and automation to 'virtualize' them. This methodology combined both functional and performance testing into a single step and eased a bottleneck in Citi's continuous integration and continuous delivery process (CI/CD).

'Citi is well known in the FinTech industry for being at the leading edge of applying technology to help deliver even greater value to their customers, and we are excited to play a part in that,' said Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer at Micro Focus. 'With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions that enable customers to both run and transform at the same time. We often talk about taking a High Tech, Low Drama approach to solving real-world IT challenges in today's ever-evolving market, and we believe Citi is a shining example of how this is manifested.'

In today's financial services industry, customers expect to conduct banking transactions digitally as easily as in person. Banking products should offer value and relevance to its clients, as technology transforms consumers' expectations. Citi is well-known as a digital banking leader, dating back to 2007 when it was the first major U.S. bank to offer a downloadable mobile banking app, as well as the first to offer apps designed for Apple Watch and Kindle Fire in subsequent years. And through its current digital transformation project VPE, Citi continues to prioritize its digital-first strategy by optimizing its performance testing process.

Nominations for the Digital Transformation Innovation Award started earlier this year for this second annual award. It was a competitive and rigorous selection process, with companies showcasing remarkable digital transformation results resulting in critical outcomes, including accelerating application delivery, simplifying IT transformation, strengthening cyber resilience, and analyzing in time to act. The nominations were reviewed by Micro Focus' executive committee which evaluated prospective winners on a number of key metrics, including scope, scale, and overall impact to the business.

Winners of last year's award included General Motors and the Carrefour Group.

About Micro Focus Universe

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from Micro Focus experts about what it takes to win in a digital economy. Attendees will also see and experience use cases, and hear best practices from Micro Focus customers and partners around the world.

With more than 1,000 product releases in the last 24 months, and one of the world's largest patent portfolios, Micro Focus is already in a strong position to deliver on its vision of providing high tech with low drama- bringing together the product breadth, customer-centric technology and expertise necessary to help customers run and transform at the same time without surprises. Those interested can register for the regional agenda of your choice (EMEA, AMERICAS, or APJ).

Other key presentations include speaker James Barclay, Team Director at Jaguar Racing, as well as presentations from product experts, thought leaders, and partners such PWC and DXC.

More Information

Click here for more information or to register for Micro Focus Universe 2021.

Join Micro Focus on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Micro Focus
Micro Focus delivers enterprise softwareto empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Disclaimer

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
03/22MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Honors Citi with the Prestigious Digital Transforma..
PU
03/22MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Recognizes Gazprombank for EMEA/LATAM Digital Trans..
PU
03/22MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Recognizes Kmart Australia for APJ Digital Transfor..
PU
03/22MICRO FOCUS  : Announces Voltage SecureData Integration with Snowflake to Provid..
PR
03/19U.S. Stock Futures Tick Higher as Treasury Yields Edge Down
DJ
03/18U.S. Stock Futures Slip After Wall Street Touches Records
DJ
03/17MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : – Installation Experience Sensation
PU
03/15MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Vertica Expands Object Storage Options to Deliver H..
PU
03/11MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/10MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Vertica in Eon Mode Now Available for Dell EMC Elas..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 834 M - -
Net income 2021 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
Yield 2021 4,40%
Capitalization 2 226 M 2 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Micro Focus International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,22 $
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Edward Murdoch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gregory Lock Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Rodgers Chief Operating Officer
Jane Smithard Chief Legal Officer & Group General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC12.95%2 261
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED7.96%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ