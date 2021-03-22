Micro Focus International : Honors Citi with the Prestigious Digital Transformation Innovation Award

SANTA CLARA, CA - 23 March 2021 - Today, Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) announced that Citi, the leading global bank with 200 million customer accounts worldwide, has received its Digital Transformation Innovation Award in recognition of exceptional creativity in leveraging technology to win in today's digital economy. The award will be announced this week at Micro Focus Universe 2021, the company's flagship customer event.

Citi earned the coveted Digital Transformation Innovation Award for finding an inventive solution to address the need for more skilled engineers to build and run performance tests. Engineers skilled in functional and performance testing are scarce and command high prices in the marketplace. Citi's digital transformation project, labeled VPE ('Virtual Performance Engineer'), aims to bring applications to market quicker. Utilizing Micro Focus Performance Products as an automated performance engineering tool, Citi is simplifying performance testingto easily plan, run, and scale performance tests and identify problems faster.

To help its engineering teams focus more on higher-level innovation, Citi minimized some trivial tasks of a performance engineer by integrating Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and automation to 'virtualize' them. This methodology combined both functional and performance testing into a single step and eased a bottleneck in Citi's continuous integration and continuous delivery process (CI/CD).

'Citi is well known in the FinTech industry for being at the leading edge of applying technology to help deliver even greater value to their customers, and we are excited to play a part in that,' said Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer at Micro Focus. 'With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions that enable customers to both run and transform at the same time. We often talk about taking a High Tech, Low Drama approach to solving real-world IT challenges in today's ever-evolving market, and we believe Citi is a shining example of how this is manifested.'

In today's financial services industry, customers expect to conduct banking transactions digitally as easily as in person. Banking products should offer value and relevance to its clients, as technology transforms consumers' expectations. Citi is well-known as a digital banking leader, dating back to 2007 when it was the first major U.S. bank to offer a downloadable mobile banking app, as well as the first to offer apps designed for Apple Watch and Kindle Fire in subsequent years. And through its current digital transformation project VPE, Citi continues to prioritize its digital-first strategy by optimizing its performance testing process.

Nominations for the Digital Transformation Innovation Award started earlier this year for this second annual award. It was a competitive and rigorous selection process, with companies showcasing remarkable digital transformation results resulting in critical outcomes, including accelerating application delivery, simplifying IT transformation, strengthening cyber resilience, and analyzing in time to act. The nominations were reviewed by Micro Focus' executive committee which evaluated prospective winners on a number of key metrics, including scope, scale, and overall impact to the business.

Winners of last year's award included General Motors and the Carrefour Group.

About Micro Focus Universe

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn from Micro Focus experts about what it takes to win in a digital economy. Attendees will also see and experience use cases, and hear best practices from Micro Focus customers and partners around the world.

With more than 1,000 product releases in the last 24 months, and one of the world's largest patent portfolios, Micro Focus is already in a strong position to deliver on its vision of providing high tech with low drama- bringing together the product breadth, customer-centric technology and expertise necessary to help customers run and transform at the same time without surprises. Those interested can register for the regional agenda of your choice (EMEA, AMERICAS, or APJ).

Other key presentations include speaker James Barclay, Team Director at Jaguar Racing, as well as presentations from product experts, thought leaders, and partners such PWC and DXC.

More Information

Click here for more information or to register for Micro Focus Universe 2021.

Join Micro Focus on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise softwareto empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.