Micro Focus International : Recognized as Information Archiving Leader by Radicati for Seventh Straight Year

Santa Clara, CA - April 12, 2021 - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that for the seventh consecutive year it has been named an overall market leader in the 2021 Information Archiving Market Quadrant by The Radicati Group, Inc. The report evaluated solutions across product functionality and strategic vision, and found that the Micro Focus Enterprise Information Archiving Solution, encompassing Digital Safe and Retain, ranked best in both categories.

According to The Radicati Group, the report focuses on the critical role that information archiving solutions provide within organizations that must be able to provide secure, long-term storage of a wide range of electronic business content, as well as enable the fast and easy retrieval of information for strict data and information security regulations. Overall, the report found that 'Micro Focus Archiving, in conjunction with its information governance portfolio, can meet the most rigorous compliance requirements of large global enterprises.'

'This recognition by The Radicati Group is an important validation of our hard work, innovation, and dedication to helping the world's most highly regulated organizations streamline compliance,' said Rick Carlson, VP, Product Management at Micro Focus. 'Thanks to our customers for their relentless insistence on excellence and their enthusiastic collaboration with us.'

The Radicati Group highlighted the following Micro Focus strengths across product functionality and strategic vision:

Micro Focus solutions provide intelligent understanding and rich visibility across most enterprise information to support business critical functions including search, eDiscovery, preservation, and regulatory compliance.

The end-user interface, in addition to the administrative and compliance interface, is easy to use for administrators, human resources, legal personnel, auditors, compliance personnel and other named users.

Micro Focus' Social Media Governance allows organizations to supervise, monitor and archive social media communication in context across electronic communications.

The Micro Focus Unified Archiving Solution focuses on highly regulated industries such as Financial Services, Government, and Healthcare and provides organizations supervision, surveillance, eDiscovery, and governance, with AI and investigative analytics. Organizations can capture, preserve and leverage their data, including communication, files, transactional data, speech to text, text analytics, facial recognition, video transcription, identify patterns, linkages and insight into organizational data. Solutions can be deployed on-premises, hybrid or cloud environments.

