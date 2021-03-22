Micro Focus International : Recognizes Gazprombank for EMEA/LATAM Digital Transformation Innovation Award

Newbury, UK - March 23, 2021 - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that Gazprombank, one of the largest multi-faceted financial institutions in Russia, has received the Digital Transformation Innovation Award: EMEA Region in recognition of its exceptional creativity in leveraging technology to win in today's digital economy. The award will be announced this week at Micro Focus Universe 2021, the company's flagship customer event.

Gazprombank earned the coveted Digital Transformation Innovation Award, by leveraging a variety of Micro Focus products to create a new strategic IT platform and completely transform the IT department to shed its image as a money-spending department to a partner of the business. The effort leads to increased agility, openness to innovative ideas, and increased engagement with the business.

'Gazprombank is well known in the FinTech industry and being at the leading edge of applying technology to help deliver even greater value to their customers, and we are excited to play a part in that,' said Gonzalo Usandizaga, President of Sales EMEA and LATAM at Micro Focus. 'With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions that enable customers to both run and transform at the same time. We often talk about taking a High Tech, Low Drama approach to solving real-world IT challenges in today's ever-evolving market, and we believe Gazprombank is a shining example of how this is manifest.'

Gazprombank understands that in today's financial services industry, customers expect to conduct banking transactions digitally as well as in person. Gazprombank's development strategy is in effect through 2022 and involves transformation in many areas. This involves technology, focus on the rollout of the retail business, brand management, the restructuring of internal processes and even corporate culture.

Nominations for the Digital Transformation Innovation Award started earlier this year for this second-annual award. It was a competitive and rigorous selection process, with companies showcasing remarkable digital transformation results that results in critical outcomes, including accelerating application delivery, simplifying IT transformation, strengthening their cyber resilience, and analyzing in time to act. The nominations were reviewed by Micro Focus' executive committee evaluated prospective winners on a number of key metrics, including scope, scale, and overall impact to the business.

Winners of last year's award included General Motors and the Carrefour Group.

About Micro Focus Universe

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to win in a digital economy from Micro Focus experts. Attendees will also see, and experience use cases, and hear best practices from Micro Focus customers and partners around the world.

With more than 1,000 product releases in the last 24 months and one of the world's largest patent portfolios, Micro Focus is already in a strong position to deliver on its vision of providing high tech with low drama - bringing together the product breadth, customer-centric technology and expertise necessary to help customers run and transform at the same time without surprises. Those interested can register for the regional agenda of your choice (EMEA, AMERICAS, or APJ).

Micro Focus is pleased to share more than 30 of its international customers actual use cases and experiences with other key presentations include keynote speaker James Barclay, Team Director at Jaguar Racing, as well as presentations from product experts, thought leaders, and partners such PWC and DXC.

More Information

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise softwareto empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

About Gazprombank

Gazprombank, or GPB, is the third largest Russian bank by assets. The bank's principal business areas are corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking and depository services.