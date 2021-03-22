Log in
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Micro Focus International : Recognizes Kmart Australia for APJ Digital Transformation Innovation Award

03/22/2021 | 11:23pm EDT
Newbury, UK - March 23, 2021 - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that Kmart Australia, the Australian retail giant, has received its Digital Transformation Innovation Award in recognition of its exceptional creativity in leveraging technology to win in today's digital economy. The award will be announced this week at Micro Focus Universe 2021, the company's flagship customer event.

Kmart earned the coveted Digital Transformation Innovation Award, by leveraging technology with the customer in mind. Kmart's main objective was to improve the customer experience and reduce their shoppers' costs while also gaining a competitive advantage. As part of this, Kmart underwent a significant modernization strategy that resulted in an increase on the overall speed of decision-making. Additionally, by leveraging and investing in cloud skills, Kmart has been able to help improve the management of online transactions and the in-store experience.

'Kmart is at the leading edge of applying technology to help deliver even greater value to their customers and we are excited to play a part in that,' said Stephen McNulty, APAC President at Micro Focus. 'Micro Focus has delivered more than 1,000 mainframe application, process and infrastructure modernization projects across the globe. Kmart Group is the first Australian retailer to modernize its core production operations using the cloud with AWS. This is a groundbreaking project for the retail sector. Micro Focus, with Infosys and AWS has proven its capability in delivering predictable, certain outcomes in the re-platforming of business-critical IT systems, letting Kmart Group leverage cost reductions and technology innovation so critical in the competitive retail sector.'

Tasked with the challenge of undergoing a significant IT transformation to support its new business strategy, Kmart needed to free up budget by identifying new ways to save on operating costs that they could then use to invest in their digital future. They found this opportunity to reduce costs by moving their merchandise environment and systems into a new cloud-based technology environment - entirely remotely. The projected savings from this move, reducing the TCO by 54%, would then fuel the next round of transformations.

Nominations for the Digital Transformation Innovation Award started earlier this year with a competitive selection process. Companies considered for the award showcased remarkable digital transformation projects that resulted in critical outcomes, including accelerating application delivery, simplifying IT transformation, strengthening their cyber resilience, and analyzing in time to act. The nominations were reviewed by Micro Focus' executive committee who evaluated prospective winners on a number of key metrics, including scope, scale, and overall impact to the business.

Winners of last year's award included General Motors and the Carrefour Group.

About Micro Focus Universe

Micro Focus Universe is the company's flagship customer event. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to win in a digital economy from Micro Focus experts. Attendees will also see, and experience use cases, and hear best practices from Micro Focus customers and partners around the world.

With more than 1,000 product releases in the last 24 months and one of the world's largest patent portfolios, Micro Focus is already in a strong position to deliver on its vision of providing high tech with low drama - bringing together the product breadth, customer-centric technology and expertise necessary to help customers run and transform at the same time without surprises. Those interested can register for the regional agenda of your choice (EMEA, AMERICAS, or APJ).

Other key presentations include speaker James Barclay, Team Director at Jaguar Racing, as well as presentations from product experts, thought leaders, and partners such PWC and DXC.

More Information

For more information or to register for Micro Focus Universe 2021 visit here.

Join Micro Focus on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Micro Focus
Micro Focus delivers enterprise softwareto empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

About Kmart Group
Owned by Wesfarmers Limited, the Kmart Group family comprises of Kmart Australia and New Zealand, Target Australia, Catch Australia and KAS Group Asia. The Group operates 520 stores across Australia and New Zealand, has offices in Australia and around the world, and employs more than 45,000 team members all focused on delivering products that our customers love. Together, the Kmart Group is creating an even more satisfying shopping experience for all of our customers, no matter where they are in the world.

Micro Focus International plc published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:22:06 UTC.


