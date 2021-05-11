Micro Focus International : ' Suite of Information Management & Governance Solutions Recognized by Omdia for Differentiate...

Micro Focus' IM&G Portfolio Recognized for Offering End-to-End Content Services that Excel in Providing Governance and Security

Santa Clara, CA - May 7, 2021 - - Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that its portfolio of Information Management & Governance solutions have been named a 'Challenger' in the Omdia Universe, Selecting a Content Services Platform Solution 2021 Report. The report evaluated solutions across a series of features and functionality assessments developed by Omdia analysts, and found that Micro Focus' Content Manager, IDOL, and Unified Endpoint Management solutions, respectively, excelled in governance and security.

According to Omdia, the report serves as a guide to help inform the selection process as customers of medium to large enterprises (typically in the financial services, technology, media and telecoms, as well as government sectors) consider content management deployment options. Overall, the report found that Micro Focus' 'strongest areas are content analysis, document management and collaboration, and search,' and that '[Micro Focus'] emphasis on governance and security make it an ideal solution for enterprises in regulated industries.'

'The recognition by Omdia is an important validation of our hard work and dedication to meeting our customers' increasingly challenging needs,' said Rick Carlson, VP, Product Management at Micro Focus. 'We remain diligent in driving improvements and enhancements that benefit our customer experience, with our recent Citadel announcement as well as product roadmap and feature enhancements we expect to continue to move upward and to the right in future Omdia reports.'

Omdia highlighted the following Micro Focus strengths across its end-to-end information management offerings:

The inclusion of IDOL provides a differentiator for Micro Focus in terms of AI and ML features, as its capabilities are way beyond those of many of its competitors.

Because its content management and collaboration capabilities are part of a larger information management and governance product group, Micro Focus offers a number of capabilities that help provide the additional security measures required to support enterprises as they manage large numbers of home workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Micro Focus provides extensive analytics capabilities, which are embedded with IDOL to provide valuable insights that are applied throughout the product set.

Micro Focus' Information Management & Governance solutions focus on highly regulated industries such as Financial Services, Government, and Healthcare and provides organizations unified endpoint management, supervision, surveillance, eDiscovery, and governance, with AI and investigative analytics. Organizations can capture, preserve and leverage their data, including communication, files, transactional data, speech to text, text analytics, facial recognition, video transcription, identify patterns, linkages and insight into organizational data. Solutions can be deployed on-premises, hybrid or cloud environments.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business so they can adapt to evolving market conditions and compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.