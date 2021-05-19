Micro Focus International : Vertica and TCS Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Data Warehouse Modernization Init...

Partnership Combines Proven Experience and Broad Reach of TCS with Vertica's Unified Analytics Platform Featuring Built-in Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, CA - May 19, 2021 - Vertica and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership to rapidly accelerate the modernization of enterprise data warehouses for data-driven organizations. The partnership combines Vertica's unified analytics platform with the strengths of TCS' Machine First™ approach and AI-driven accelerators and services.

Nearly every enterprise is embarking on a transformation journey toward a unified analytics platform with built-in Machine Learning, the highest levels of performance, and massive scale to unlock the inherent value of data as a strategic asset. Traditional data warehouses are ill-equipped to manage the massive data explosion enterprises face and require real-time actionable insights before their competition.

As part of this partnership, TCS will employ TCS DAEzMo™ to help customers migrate data from legacy enterprise data warehouses to Vertica quickly and at a lower total cost of ownership. Enterprises will realize the full benefit from their modernization journeys and experience richer customer experience via real-time data insights. With Vertica as the unified analytical platform, enterprises will be 'future ready' to manage and analyze the largest volumes of data at scale with built-in Machine Learning and support for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

'There's a race underway for enterprises to transform and create new analytic applications so that they can uncover insights in the moment and predict and capitalize on key market opportunities,' says Colin Mahony, GM and SVP of Vertica, Micro Focus. 'By partnering with TCS, Vertica will enable more enterprises to get to market faster with their business-critical analytical products and services to obtain fast and accurate predictive insights.'

TCS Analytics and Insights services have enabled thousands of leading enterprises in financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and other industries to modernize their data warehouses in harnessing the power of big data. By partnering with Vertica, TCS will enable organizations to achieve the real-time predictive insights with a unified analytics platform that evolves with them.

'TCS' DAEzMo™ suite of solutions and accelerators, in combination with Vertica's unified analytical warehouse platform, is a pivotal enabler for businesses to modernize their data landscapes and democratize actionable insights across the enterprise. This lays the foundation for them to harness the power of AI to deliver superior customer experiences and build competitive differentiation,' says Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head, Analytics & Insights, TCS.

Additional Information

About Vertica

The core analytical platform within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical capabilities and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers - from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others - to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 488,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.