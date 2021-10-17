Software: Successfully Educated.

0

I am Dr. James D. Borderick, and I look after the Competitive Benchmark research for Micro Focus, which I have been doing for over five years. I wish to share some very interesting statistics with our followers regarding satisfaction with Software Education or Software Enablement.

Education. This is not normally a touchpoint along the customer journey that most people think of when describing the main interaction points with a company. However, at Micro Focus we operate a very different Customer Experience model to the industry normal. We statistically analyse which touchpoints along the customer journey provide the greatest impact on the overall relationship with our customers. This analysis removes bias and allows us to focus on what matters most to our customers. Leveraging the latest double-blind Competitive Benchmark research, across all of software, Training/Education provides 5% of the reason why customers gave the Net Promoter® Score that they did.

5%. This may not sound like much, but this percentage shows that many customers (across a 15,420-respondent data set), find Education to be highly important. When we look at Micro Focus, and how we perform, we are one of the best in the industry for Education and Training and we are rated as being 8% better* than the average software company at education. This is important. Our customers, therefore, will understand our products better and get the most out of them.

What does quality Education, Enablement and Training ultimately mean? More than most people think!

The more educated a customer is, the more value that is gained from the software (Customer Education Laboratories et al. 2020). Proper Software Education, and Enablement, allow the customer to focus on innovation, which means that they will derive even more value (Return on Investment) from the product as they will spend more time focused on their workflow, rather than trying to understand core product functionality. Better education leads to greater customer independence and thus, a mindset, or motivation, to leverage the product in different ways. In the future, one also need less product support, which saves much time and customer effort.

The Industry Response

Using the FY21'RQ4 data and correlating the double-blind Net Promoter® Score as a function of the Top-Two Box Satisfaction for Training. There is a good correlation between these two data sets and, with a Product Moment Correlation Coefficient of >0.3, there definitely is a link between being satisfied with Training/Education and the Double-Blind NPS/relationship loyalty with the brand.

How is Micro Focus Performing?

In the above figure, you can see that, for Training, Micro Focus is ranked 3rd in the software industry with a Top-Two Box satisfaction of 55% and the average competitor has a satisfaction of 47%. This means that ALL brands, on average, are ranked poorly for software education. This also means it's good that we are ranked above average. You can see that we are ranked better than competitors such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Splunk. But we still can improve because a satisfaction of 52% means that 48% were not completely satisfied with our education. However, the positive takeaway message is that we are doing better than the average in the industry.

Find out more about our Education & Training here and don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter to talk directly if you'd like.

*Using the double-blind Competitive Benchmark research leveraging 15,420 responses from the software industry in FY21'RQ4.

