Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Micro Leasing Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MICRO   TH9943010008

MICRO LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MICRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro Leasing Public : Notification of the Establishment Joint Venture of New Subsidiary

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
23 Mar 2022 17:04:07
Headline
Notification of the Establishment Joint Venture of New Subsidiary
Symbol
MICRO
Source
MICRO
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Micro Leasing pcl published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICRO LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:17aMICRO LEASING PUBLIC : Notification of the Establishment Joint Venture of New Subsidiary
PU
03/22MICRO LEASING PUBLIC : Publication of the Notice of the annual General Meeting of sharehol..
PU
03/02MICRO LEASING PUBLIC : Establishment Joint Venture Company
PU
02/25MICRO LEASING PUBLIC : Schedule of the Annual General Meeting for the year 2022
PU
02/25Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/21Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of Subsidiary
CI
2021Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Appoints Weidt Nuchjalearn as Vice Chairman of the..
CI
2021Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Announces Establishment of New Subsidiary
CI
2021Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Announce Registration of the Establishment of Subs..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 728 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2022 267 M 7,98 M 7,98 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 6 639 M 198 M 198 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MICRO LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Micro Leasing Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,10 THB
Average target price 11,65 THB
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wisarn Booranasuntikoon Managing Director & Director
Wisan Wethayanukool Chief Financial Officer
Krit Umpote Chairman
Preeda Iramaneerat Deputy MD-Business Resources & Investment
Chalong Luengprasit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.88%198
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.02%5 673
BOC AVIATION LIMITED3.94%5 320
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.46%4 643
GATX CORPORATION17.68%4 359
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-13.31%2 487