  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Micro-Star International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2377   TW0002377009

MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2377)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Micro Star International : To clarify the news report regarding the forecasted reveneus target of the Company

03/22/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MICRO-STAR INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 11:49:21
Subject 
 To clarify the news report regarding the
forecasted reveneus target of the Company
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23
2.Company name:Micro Star International Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the Company
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:March.23, 2022, Economic Daily News"C4
6.Content of the report:The Company might achieve record high this
 year. Due to Russia and Ukraine…….. Annual revenue will have two
digits growth in 2022.
7.Cause of occurrence:The Company did not release any forecasting
information about revenue, profit, gross profit. All information
shall be referred to the announcement the Company makes on MOPS.
8.Countermeasures:N/A
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

MSI – Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
