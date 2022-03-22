Micro Star International : To clarify the news report regarding the forecasted reveneus target of the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/23 2.Company name:Micro Star International Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the Company 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:March.23, 2022, Economic Daily News"C4 6.Content of the report:The Company might achieve record high this year. Due to Russia and Ukraine…….. Annual revenue will have two digits growth in 2022. 7.Cause of occurrence:The Company did not release any forecasting information about revenue, profit, gross profit. All information shall be referred to the announcement the Company makes on MOPS. 8.Countermeasures:N/A 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A