MSAB - Report Q3 2021 (eng)

The company's other external costs are slightly higher than in the corresponding period last year, but at the same time significantly lower than before the pandemic. This is due to more markets opening up and enabling physical meetings as well as participation in important trade fairs and other events.

We expect that these costs will continue to rise slightly as restrictions on travel are reduced, which is something we also welcome as it creates more opportunities to show what we can offer customers when it comes to both products and services.

The change we made in North America last year is starting to show results. Sales increased during the third quarter compared to last year, even though we are slightly behind so far this year, we are doing the right things with the right organization, and this will continue to have an effect.

The EMEA region is slightly lower during the third quarter but has grown so far this year and an important quarter for EMEA is the fourth quarter as many of the customers in the region have budget years that coincide with calendar years.

ASIA / CIS is a region that is declining compared to the previous year and this is largely a consequence of our more restrictive attitude in which countries we sell our solutions to. Unfortunately, several countries in the region have developed in a way that has made us actively choose not to deliver our solutions.

More and more countries are easing restrictions, which enable travelling. This means that several projects that were previously hindered or even paused can now be resumed and completed. It is primarily frontline projects that we know will be resumed.

The mobile forensic industry is rapidly changing in a positive direction. More and more authorities in the western world are being required to work according to certain standards in mobile forensics. Standards that enable our customers to decentralize the work of reading digital devices in a controlled and legally secure manner, in order to meet the enormous

need for secure evidence in digital devices. Being able to