Micro Systemation : MSAB - Report Q2 2021 (eng)

The pandemic continues to affect MSAB.

Our experience of working under pandemic conditions has been both good and bad. One positive effect has been that the pandemic has taught us and our customers to work more efficiently in the digital environment, and we have become quite accomplished at working via webinars, and on-line conferences and meetings using Teams and other tools.

Our experience from the pandemic has been less positive when it comes to major system solutions. Our customers experience no problems buying or renewing licenses, complementing with new systems, etc. However, decisions for major integration solutions take time. We still have several customers who cannot execute their plans because of the pandemic. This is especially true for rollout of kiosk solutions.

Two years ago, we decided to improve our success in Japan. We hired a sales representative to start working the market.

Japan is probably the most detail-oriented culture we have worked in thus far. The Japanese have a reputation for not making hasty decisions and their review has been thorough. The police have gone through everything down to the tiniest detail. It is therefore especially gratifying that they have now placed a larger, initial order, one which gives the police throughout Japan access to XRY.

With XRY, they will be able to work smarter and more effectively, and above all they gain access to our unique features.

Japan exemplifies well that what we are doing on this market is right and unique. We know that customers that use our solutions become more efficient. We also know that it can take time for our customers to make decisions and cross the start line, but once the decision is made, it is highly likely that they will be customers for a long time. We have many customers today who made their original investments in XRY more than 15 years ago, and who remain loyal and steadfast customers.

A powerful motivating factor for the whole Company is the fantastic feedback we receive from customers who see us as a partner they can trust. Over time, we deliver pivotal value to