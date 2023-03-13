Advanced search
    MSAB B   SE0000526626

MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)

(MSAB B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:31:39 2023-03-13 am EDT
45.40 SEK   +2.95%
Micro Systemation : MSAB´s CEO resigns

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
MSAB is now entering a new strategic phase, with a focus on accelerating global expansion and realizing the full potential of the mobile forensics business. In order to execute on the strategic plan, a growth-oriented CEO with broad competence in the IT sector and experience in international sales will be recruited. Until a new CEO is in place, Mikael Falkovén will take over as acting CEO. Mikael Falkovén is the current sales manager for the regions EMEA, Latin America and Asia, he has deep and long-term experience in digital forensics and sales.

"We are grateful for Joel Bollö's many years of contribution as CEO of MSAB. He has led the company for 21 years and, together with other employees, has developed a good range of competitive products, which has resulted in the company today having a leading position in a growing global market. MSAB has a strong team in place, which will serve the company well in the next stage of the company's development," says Bernt Ingman, chairman of the board of MSAB.

"It has been a privilege to lead and develop MSAB and, together with the management team, create a leading company globally in the digital forensics industry. I look forward to continuing to follow MSAB's development and am proud to hand over a strong company with an exciting growth journey ahead," says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.


This information is information that MSAB is obliged to make public according to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor Cision when publishing this press release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Micro Systemation AB published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 386 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
Net income 2022 40,4 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
Net cash 2022 76,8 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 814 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Micro Systemation AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,10 SEK
Average target price 67,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joel Bernhard Bollö President & Chief Executive Officer
Tony Forsgren Chief Financial Officer
Bernt Thomas Ingman Chairman
Joakim Grundwall Chief Technology Officer
Per Olof Stark Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)5.63%76
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.84%31 684
SHIMADZU CORPORATION6.54%8 710
TECAN GROUP AG-10.14%5 126
OLINK HOLDING AB (PUBL)-14.11%2 689
JEOL LTD.16.99%1 589