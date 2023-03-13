Micro Systemation : MSAB´s CEO resigns

MSAB is now entering a new strategic phase, with a focus on accelerating global expansion and realizing the full potential of the mobile forensics business. In order to execute on the strategic plan, a growth-oriented CEO with broad competence in the IT sector and experience in international sales will be recruited. Until a new CEO is in place, Mikael Falkovén will take over as acting CEO. Mikael Falkovén is the current sales manager for the regions EMEA, Latin America and Asia, he has deep and long-term experience in digital forensics and sales.

"We are grateful for Joel Bollö's many years of contribution as CEO of MSAB. He has led the company for 21 years and, together with other employees, has developed a good range of competitive products, which has resulted in the company today having a leading position in a growing global market. MSAB has a strong team in place, which will serve the company well in the next stage of the company's development," says Bernt Ingman, chairman of the board of MSAB.

"It has been a privilege to lead and develop MSAB and, together with the management team, create a leading company globally in the digital forensics industry. I look forward to continuing to follow MSAB's development and am proud to hand over a strong company with an exciting growth journey ahead," says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.



This information is information that MSAB is obliged to make public according to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication at the time specified by the company's news distributor Cision when publishing this press release.