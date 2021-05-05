Log in
    MSAB B   SE0000526626

MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)

(MSAB B)
Micro Systemation : XRY 9.4.2

05/05/2021
Today's XRY 9.4.2 release arrives with a number of improvements ensuring your ability to access even more mobile devices and applications.

The new release supports the extraction of more than 90 new mobile devices. We have also added improvements to the integrated support for physical extraction that bypasses locked Huawei Kirin devices.

To access yet more valuable data, XRY 9.4.2 also includes enhancements to the physical extraction of Samsung Galaxy Exynos devices. Plus, new improvements to Android app downgrades, Instagram cloud and app decoding support for Telegram and Snapchat on both Android and iOS.

To get a complete description of the latest improvements in XRY and the newly added devices, we highly recommend that you download the Release Notes from the Customer Portal.

Disclaimer

Micro Systemation AB published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 337 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2021 42,2 M 4,97 M 4,97 M
Net cash 2021 57,6 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 1 007 M 119 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 195
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Micro Systemation AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,00 SEK
Last Close Price 54,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joel Bernhard Bollö President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Hilmgård Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Gunnar Tjernberg Chairman
Joakim Grundwall Chief Technology Officer
Per Olof Stark Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRO SYSTEMATION AB (PUBL)34.24%119
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.12.48%29 895
TECAN GROUP LTD.-2.21%5 577
JEOL LTD.26.41%2 718
SEER, INC.-25.54%2 564
PARK SYSTEMS CORP.47.72%823
