Micro Systemation : XRY 9.4.2

Today's XRY 9.4.2 release arrives with a number of improvements ensuring your ability to access even more mobile devices and applications.

The new release supports the extraction of more than 90 new mobile devices. We have also added improvements to the integrated support for physical extraction that bypasses locked Huawei Kirin devices.

To access yet more valuable data, XRY 9.4.2 also includes enhancements to the physical extraction of Samsung Galaxy Exynos devices. Plus, new improvements to Android app downgrades, Instagram cloud and app decoding support for Telegram and Snapchat on both Android and iOS.

To get a complete description of the latest improvements in XRY and the newly added devices, we highly recommend that you download the Release Notes from the Customer Portal.