  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Micro-X Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MX1   AU000000MX15

MICRO-X LIMITED

(MX1)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 11:55:06 pm
0.22 AUD   -2.22%
05:44pMICRO X : Application for quotation of securities - MX1
PU
01/31TRANSCRIPT : Micro-X Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
01/31MICRO X : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MX1
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micro X : Application for quotation of securities - MX1

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MICRO-X LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MX1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

178,336

15/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MICRO-X LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21153273735

1.3

ASX issuer code

MX1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MX1AG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MX1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

178,336

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296177-3A553074?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

15/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

178,336

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Micro-X Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14,0 M 10,00 M 10,00 M
Net income 2022 -14,8 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2022 18,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MICRO-X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Micro-X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO-X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,22 AUD
Average target price 0,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Robin Rowland Managing Director & Executive Director
Kingsley Campbell Hall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David John Wissler Knox Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Gonzales Chief Scientist
Anthony Skeats Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO-X LIMITED-13.73%74
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.13%221 136
DANAHER CORPORATION-17.48%194 123
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.75%100 576
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-15.89%70 181
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.86%67 260