Micro X : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MX1
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MICRO-X LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 31, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
MX1AG
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
333,337
22/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MICRO-X LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
21153273735
1.3
ASX issuer code
MX1
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
31/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
MX1AG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
22/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
|
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
David Knox
David Knox
|
Jim McDowell
McDowell Family Super Pty Ltd
|
Yasmin King
McArthur Super Fund
|
Alexander Gosling
Avanteos Investments Limited
|
Patrick O'Brien
Lonsdale Nominees Pty Ltd
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296177-3A553074?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
333,337
Disclaimer
Micro-X Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
