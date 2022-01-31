Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/30 11:47:45 pm
0.235 AUD   +2.17%
Micro X : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MX1

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MICRO-X LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 31, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MX1AG

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

333,337

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MICRO-X LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

21153273735

1.3

ASX issuer code

MX1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

MX1AG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

92,593

David Knox

David Knox

60,186

Jim McDowell

McDowell Family Super Pty Ltd

60,186

Yasmin King

McArthur Super Fund

60,186

Alexander Gosling

Avanteos Investments Limited

60,186

Patrick O'Brien

Lonsdale Nominees Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296177-3A553074?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

333,337

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Micro-X Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14,0 M 9,84 M 9,84 M
Net income 2022 -14,8 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net cash 2022 18,8 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 74,0 M 74,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MICRO-X LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Micro-X Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRO-X LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 AUD
Average target price 0,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Robin Rowland Managing Director & Executive Director
Kingsley Campbell Hall Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David John Wissler Knox Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Gonzales Chief Scientist
Anthony Skeats Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICRO-X LIMITED-9.80%74
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.27%225 407
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.56%200 994
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.36%97 093
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-11.64%72 808
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.05%65 474