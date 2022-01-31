Micro X : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MX1

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

MX1AG : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 92,593 David Knox David Knox 60,186 Jim McDowell McDowell Family Super Pty Ltd 60,186 Yasmin King McArthur Super Fund 60,186 Alexander Gosling Avanteos Investments Limited 60,186 Patrick O'Brien Lonsdale Nominees Pty Ltd

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02296177-3A553074?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

