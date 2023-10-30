Micro-X Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing a range of products for global health and security markets, based on proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube (CNT) emitter technology. The electronic control of emitters with this technology enables X-ray products with a significant reduction in size, weight, and power requirements, enabling mobility and ease of use in existing X-ray markets and a range of new security and defense applications. The Company's products include mobile digital X-ray machines, intermittent explosive disorder (IED) X-ray cameras, miniature baggage scanners, and computed tomography (CT) brain scanners. Its commercial mobile digital radiology products are sold for diagnostic imaging in global healthcare, military, and veterinary applications. The Company is also focused on designing Airport Checkpoint Portal for the United States Department of Homeland Security.