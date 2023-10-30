Micro-X Limited
MX1
AU000000MX15
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1400 AUD
|+7.69%
|+12.00%
|+7.69%
|Oct. 26
|Micro-X Secures European CE Mark for X-Ray System
|Oct. 23
|Micro-X Receives R&D Tax Rebate of AU$6.2 Million
Micro-X Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in developing and commercializing a range of products for global health and security markets, based on proprietary cold cathode, carbon nanotube (CNT) emitter technology. The electronic control of emitters with this technology enables X-ray products with a significant reduction in size, weight, and power requirements, enabling mobility and ease of use in existing X-ray markets and a range of new security and defense applications. The Company's products include mobile digital X-ray machines, intermittent explosive disorder (IED) X-ray cameras, miniature baggage scanners, and computed tomography (CT) brain scanners. Its commercial mobile digital radiology products are sold for diagnostic imaging in global healthcare, military, and veterinary applications. The Company is also focused on designing Airport Checkpoint Portal for the United States Department of Homeland Security.
2024-02-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.1400AUD
Average target price
0.2700AUD
Spread / Average Target
+92.86%
