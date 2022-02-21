Log in
Microbio : The data of SNS812, an anti-Pan-COVID19 siRNA, co-developed by subsidiary Microbio (Shanghai) & Oneness were published today by EMBO Molecular Medicine.

02/21/2022 | 10:31am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MICROBIO CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 23:25:14
Subject 
 The data of SNS812, an anti-Pan-COVID19 siRNA,
co-developed by subsidiary Microbio (Shanghai) & Oneness
were published today by EMBO Molecular Medicine.
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Microbio (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
SNS812 is a siRNA new drug targeting a highly conserved region of
SARS-CoV-2. Unlike traditional antiviral agents, such as nucleoside analog
(eg. molnupiravir) or proteinase inhibitor (eg. paxlovid) which inhibits the
virus by interrupting replication or interfering protein maturation, SNS812
directly and specifically cleaves and destroys the viral RNA by a special
mechanism called RNA interference. The analysis indicates that SNS812 is
capable to cover 99.8% of SARS-CoV-2 variants and has the highest coverage
rate among all currently available medicines. SNS812 can inhibit original
(A.3),α(Alpha)、β(Beta)、γ(Gamma)、ε(Episilon) andδ(Delta) strains
with pM range of IC50 in vitro, and effectively prevent or treat SARS-CoV-2
infection in hACE2 transgenic mice. Furthermore, SNS812 is highly specific
to the virus, which represents non-immunogenicity and safety in animal
toxicity studies and thus potentially reduce treatment risk and side effects
compared with other small-molecule drugs.
The research article has been accepted by EMBO Molecular Medicine and
published on 2022/02/21.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) is a professional
    organization with strong influence to promote research in life science
    and enable international communication between scientists. EMBO has been
    well-known for its rigorous review and high quality of publication. EMBO
    Molecular Medicine has the highest impact factor (IF: 12.137) among EMBO
    series of journals. Moreover, EMBO Molecular Medicine is ranked the 7th
    of 140 journals in the category of Medicine, Research and Experimental
    and top 5% of all journals. The article of SNS812 can be accessed:
    https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/emmm.202115298.
(2) The publication of the study results of SNS812 in EMBO Molecular
    Medicine represents the acknowledgement by the top international journal
    not only on the research and development of siRNA drug, but also on the
    scientific evidence and therapeutic potential of SNS812 for the
    treatment of COVID-19。
(3) The trend of SARS-CoV-2 infection is gradually becoming flu-like, so the
    development of therapeutic drugs is critically needed. SNS812 is a
    broad-spectrum siRNA with both therapeutic and preventive efficacy
    against a wide range of variants of SARS-CoV-2. The goal is to develop
    a pan-COVID-19 therapeutic for the pandemic.
(4) SNS812 is currently under cGMP product with the CMO followed by
    toxicology studies with the CRO. It has been planned to submit the IND
    application to the US FDA in the middle of 2022.
(5) The development of new drugs is with great risks. The promising data in
    animal　studies do not guarantee the clinical success.

