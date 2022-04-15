Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Microbio Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4128   TW0004128004

MICROBIO CO., LTD.

(4128)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
59.40 TWD   +1.02%
03/15BOARD'S RESOLUTION TO CONVENE THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (METHOD OF CONVENING THE MEETING : hybrid shareholders' meeting)
PU
03/15MICROBIO : Announcement of the resolution of the BOD to issue new shares through capitalization of capital surplus
PU
03/15MICROBIO : Announcement of dividends distribution approved by the BOD
PU
Microbio : receives a Brazil patent on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MICROBIO CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:59:42
Subject 
 Microbio Co., Ltd. receives a Brazil patent
on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Microbio Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed by the patent agency that
the new drug: MS-20 has been granted a Brazil patent titled
"USE OF A FERMENTED SOY EXTRACT AND COMPOSITION"under patent number
BR1120130013699.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The new drug MS-20 has obtained patents from the U.S.,
the Republic of China, Japan, the People's Republic of China, the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region, Europe, Korea, Indonesia, India, Canada,
Malaysia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.
(2)This is an essential patent for the MS20 manufacturing, which protects
MS20 and prevents similar drugs into the market.

Disclaimer

Microbio Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 27 226 M 936 M 936 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart MICROBIO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Microbio Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROBIO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shan Nei Huang Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Ying Chun Wang Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Yuan Ho Lai Independent Director
Kao Chung Tsai Independent Director
Li Chun Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROBIO CO., LTD.-14.29%936
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.10%13 449
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-23.78%5 479
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY4.57%4 363
BALCHEM CORPORATION-20.87%4 294
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%3 304