Microbio : receives a Brazil patent on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:Microbio Co., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed by the patent agency that the new drug: MS-20 has been granted a Brazil patent titled "USE OF A FERMENTED SOY EXTRACT AND COMPOSITION"under patent number BR1120130013699. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The new drug MS-20 has obtained patents from the U.S., the Republic of China, Japan, the People's Republic of China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Europe, Korea, Indonesia, India, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates. (2)This is an essential patent for the MS20 manufacturing, which protects MS20 and prevents similar drugs into the market.