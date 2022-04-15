Microbio : receives a Brazil patent on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).
04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Provided by: MICROBIO CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:59:42
Subject
Microbio Co., Ltd. receives a Brazil patent
on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:Microbio Co., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed by the patent agency that
the new drug: MS-20 has been granted a Brazil patent titled
"USE OF A FERMENTED SOY EXTRACT AND COMPOSITION"under patent number
BR1120130013699.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The new drug MS-20 has obtained patents from the U.S.,
the Republic of China, Japan, the People's Republic of China, the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region, Europe, Korea, Indonesia, India, Canada,
Malaysia, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.
(2)This is an essential patent for the MS20 manufacturing, which protects
MS20 and prevents similar drugs into the market.