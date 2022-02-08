Microbio : receives a U.S. patent on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).
02/08/2022 | 05:12am EST
Provided by: MICROBIO CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/02/08
Subject
Microbio Co.,LTD. receives a U.S. patent on the
new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).
Date of events
2022/02/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/08
2.Company name:Microbio Co.,LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed by the patent agency that
the new drug MS-20 has been granted a U.S. patent titled ��METHOD OF
ACTIVATING TUMOR-INFILTRATING LYMPHOCYTES (TILS)�� under patent number
US 11,179,425 B2.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The patents from the U.S., the Republic of China, Japan, the People's
Republicof China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Europe, Korea,
Indonesia, India, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates have
been subsequently granted on the new drug, Chemoyoung (MS-20).
This patent presents a combination therapy with Chemoyoung (MS-20) and
anti-PD1 antibody in colon cancers where the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes
(TILs) were increased and migrated into the cancer cells. This transformed
a cold tumor to a hot tumor and improved the effect of immunotherapy, leading
to the significant reduction of the tumor volume.
Microbio Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:11:01 UTC.