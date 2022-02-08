Microbio : receives a U.S. patent on the new drug MS-20 (CHEMO YOUNG).

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/08 2.Company name:Microbio Co.,LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been informed by the patent agency that the new drug MS-20 has been granted a U.S. patent titled ��METHOD OF ACTIVATING TUMOR-INFILTRATING LYMPHOCYTES (TILS)�� under patent number US 11,179,425 B2. 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The patents from the U.S., the Republic of China, Japan, the People's Republicof China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Europe, Korea, Indonesia, India, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates have been subsequently granted on the new drug, Chemoyoung (MS-20). This patent presents a combination therapy with Chemoyoung (MS-20) and anti-PD1 antibody in colon cancers where the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) were increased and migrated into the cancer cells. This transformed a cold tumor to a hot tumor and improved the effect of immunotherapy, leading to the significant reduction of the tumor volume.