  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Microbix Biosystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBX   CA59501P1045

MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.

(MBX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:30:02 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.3750 CAD   +1.35%
11:43aMicrobix Biosystems : Annual General Meeting (AGM) Update
PU
03/20Governments of Ontario and Canada Invest in Microbix; $1.68 Million in Funding for Capabilities and Capacity Expansions
MT
03/20Microbix Brief: Governments of Ontario and Canada Invest in Microbix; $1.68 Million in Funding for Capabilities and Capacity Expansions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microbix Biosystems : Annual General Meeting (AGM) Update

03/22/2023 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, March 22, 2023 - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator making critical ingredients that enable the production of clinical diagnostics and creating medical devices that help ensure test accuracy, provides an update about its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will still be held on March 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm.

Options to Attend the Meeting

In order to access the Meeting, shareholders will have two options: Audio only teleconference or Zoom conferencing application

Registration link: click here

Note: In order to access the Meeting via Zoom conferencing, shareholders will need to download the Zoom application onto their computer or smartphone.

Attending the Meeting via Zoom:

Please click here, to join the meeting via the Zoom video-conferencing application.

If prompted for the PASSCODE: 229195

Attending the Meeting via Teleconference:

Or One tap mobile :

Canada:

+16473744685,,81602472823# or +16475580588,,81602472823#

Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada:

+1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 780 666 0144 or +1 204 272 7920 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171

Webinar ID: 816 0247 2823

For International numbers, please click here

CEO PRESENTATION

A copy of the CEO Presentation for the AGM will be posted on March 29th on our website. Please click here to view the presentation.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910

Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910

Deborah Honig (Investor Relations, Adelaide Capital Markets)

(647) 203-8793

ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2023 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Microbix Biosystems Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
