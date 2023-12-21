Canadian Funds

OUTLOOK

Microbix's business was started nearly 35 years ago by our founder, Bill Gastle, a skilled virologist, who retired in September, 2020 and passed away in September, 2023 (we miss you Bill). The first products were types of the growth media used in cell-culturing, which were sold to public health laboratories and research-oriented customers across Ontario. This was followed by such regional lab customers asking Microbix to do some of their bacteriological, cellular, and viral culturing work. In due course, international manufacturers of diagnostic tests learned of Microbix's abilities and approached the company to grow such organisms on an industrial scale, then purify and inactivate them to become "antigens" - the biological ingredients at the heart of "immunoassay" tests used to diagnose infection with, exposure to, or immunity from, bacteria and viruses.

That test-ingredients business remained Microbix's only major source of revenues for many years, and underpins its deep expertise in matters relating to infectious disease diagnostics. During those years, Microbix sought to branch out into other areas of healthcare, such as into the production of biological therapeutics and vaccines. Although it had much of the expertise required for such initiatives, it could not gain access to the capital required to bring those projects to fruition. That being recounted, one asset from that era remains in the Microbix portfolio, a well-validated biological "clot-buster" drug called Kinlytic® urokinase. Kinlytic had been written-off as an asset in September, 2020, as the pandemic made it impossible to predict whether or when an alliance to fund its return to market could be completed. As the pandemic subsequently ebbed, Kinlytic took a big step toward generating meaningful revenues by way of the partnering Agreement with a better-funded entity Sequel Pharma, LLC that was signed in May, 2023. Since that time, Microbix has received a total of US$ 4.0 million in milestone payments from Sequel, which will now be fully-funding Kinlytic's return to clinical usage - initially into the United States for the US$ 400 million sub-indication of catheter clearance. Microbix recognized a US$1.0 million payment as revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2023, will recognize a further US$ 3.0 million of revenues in Q1 of fiscal 2024, and will be eligible for further milestone payments and eventual royalties upon re-approval of Kinlytic for clinical use in the United States. In consequence, Microbix reversed the prior impairment of Kinlytic, restoring its prior cost-based intangible value of C$ 3.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2023.

Microbix's antigen test-ingredients business were 90% or more of sales for many years. Over the past five years however, Microbix has sought to more broadly employ its deep diagnostics industry expertise and thereby incrementally build its revenues. This effort has succeeded, with test-ingredients comprising only 43% of Microbix's sales in fiscal 2022, and 58% in fiscal 2023 - due to its creating and growing other revenue streams. While test ingredients sales are now resuming a growth trajectory, their proportion of overall company sales is expected to continue to decline - as a result of faster-growing sales of other product categories, such as QAPs.

Most notably, Microbix has been successfully transformed from being a manufacturer of less-regulatedtest-ingredients, into the producer of a catalogue of fully-regulated medical devices relating to infectious- disease diagnostic tests. The Company has thereby created new opportunities for both increasing sales and expanding gross margins. Specifically, Microbix medical devices products are innovative, proprietary, and branded - permitting access to new markets and customers at better margins than are usual for test- ingredients. Upgrading to the ISO 13485 medical devices quality standard, obtaining a Health Canada Medical Devices Establishment License, and taking the necessary steps to be able to sell into the EU, US, and other markets remain integral to those goals.

In medical devices, the first category of Microbix products are its diagnostic-test quality assessment products, which are branded as "QAPs™" and colloquially known as test-controls. The QAPs business started with providing mimics of positive patient-samples to enable assessment of the proficiency of clinical laboratories by industry accreditation agencies. Sales of Microbix QAPs were largely limited to that customer base and had come to exceed C$ 1.0 million per year (i.e., about 10% of sales) when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 (the "Pandemic").