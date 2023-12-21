MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Message to Shareholders
Results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2023 ("Q4" and "F2023") complete a challenging and fulfilling year during which Microbix successfully reefed its sails for post- pandemic conditions - adding important new customers and products, signing a fully-funded redevelopment deal for our biological drug, Kinlytic® urokinase, and maintaining our financial strength.
However, sales did not grow in F2023 due to a lack of orders for our DxTM™ viral transport medium, which were $5.0M the prior year. That headwind was partly offset by a $1.3M recovery in sales of test-ingredients (antigens), and a $1.4M Kinlytic-related partnering fee. The net result of such cross-breezes was F2023 revenues of $16.5M versus prior year sales of $19.1M. Happily, we expect strong revenue growth across fiscal 2024, with our budget calling for a new record.
Margins and expenses also changed across F2023. Gross margin fell due to a greater proportion of test ingredient sales, which are less profitable than our DxTM and QAPs™ medical devices, plus a write-down of stale-dated DxTM inventory. Additionally, G&A increased due to our spending on software logistics upgrades and a Kinlytic advisory fee. Offsetting the total of $2.4M from such expenses was the reversal of a prior $3.1M impairment charge on Kinlytic. The net result of all such currents was a F2023 net loss of $0.2M, versus a prior year net profit of $1.8M.
Although F2023 realized a small net loss, we remain committed to profitable growth and have charted a course back to positive net earnings for F2024. To achieve ongoing profitability, Microbix has skilled and dedicated staff, fully-resourced facilities, state- of-the-art software control systems, and a strong financial position - with over $10.0 million in cash, solid cashflow, and a record order book. So let us now discuss F2023 achievements and how we'll tack into an even more winning position through F2024.
It is five years since Microbix attained the ISO 13485 accreditation that enabled sales of QAPs to labs and test-makers. Despite the long pandemic upending charted plans, we have created many important new products and relationships in that time. Our count of
fully-regulated "IVD" REDx® brand QAPs now stands
Canadian Funds at 85 products, quadrupling their sales. Still more
importantly, we're just getting real wind in our sails: Specifically, we now dominate emerging infectious disease areas such as HPV screening, where industry giants recommend Microbix QAPs to their customers (e.g., Abbott & BD). Likewise in the field of point-of- care, where leaders like QuidelOrtho are buying QAPs to incorporate them directly into their test kits. As new assays or instruments of our clients succeed, we have the reasoned expectation of QAPs sales also growing strongly. We likewise thank other strategic partners for their support, including but not limited to BioGX, Copan Italia, Seegene, SpeeDx, and Ulisse Biomed. In summary, Microbix is emerging as an expert "Go-To" partner in the diagnostics industry.
In reviewing F2023, our fully-funded alliance to re-launch Kinlytic urokinase must also be highlighted, as it enables our voyage to return this important drug to clinical use - first into the U.S. to clear blood clot blockages from long-term venous catheters used to administer dialysis or cancer therapies. This market now nears US$400M in annual sales and is a monopoly for an incumbent that is having serious and long-lasting production problems. Our partner Sequel Pharma, LLC and its financial backers have joined us in concluding that Kinlytic provides a large commercial opportunity that more than justifies their $50M funding commitment prior to first sales.
Our diagnostics and therapeutics successes lead me to again acknowledge the vision, courage, and energy of Microbix's founder, Bill Gastle. While we remain saddened at his passing this fall, we know that Bill would be delighted to see Microbix prospering and Kinlytic on its way back to patients. We cherish the culture of scientific excellence and interpersonal respect that Bill founded and believe it is key to all our successes. In his memory and that of others we lost this year, please be sure to cherish your families, friends, and colleagues - while we cannot direct the wind, we can adjust our sails.
Personally and on behalf of our team, I thank you for your continuing support and wish you all the best.
Cameron L. Groome
Chief Executive Officer and President
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022
The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended September 30, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and filed on SEDAR. Additional information relating to the Company, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reference to "we", "us", "our", or the "Company" means Microbix Biosystems Inc. unless otherwise stated. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its antigens, quality assessment products, and viral transport medium businesses, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this disclosure and represent the Company's judgment as of that date and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward- looking statements.
The Management Discussion and Analysis is dated December 19, 2023.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Microbix Biosystems Inc. (Microbix or the Company) (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF) is an award-winning life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter making critical biological ingredients that enable the production of clinical diagnostics (referred to as antigens), creating and manufacturing medical devices, including quality assessment products that help ensure test accuracy (also known as QAPs™), and viral transport medium for enabling the collection of patient samples to test for pathogens such as the virus causing COVID-19 disease (branded as DxTM™). In the context of Microbix's business, antigens are purified and inactivated bacteria, viruses, or their components which are used in the immunoassay format of medical tests to assess exposure to, or immunity from, those pathogens. QAPs are inactivated and stabilized samples of a pathogen or an analogue to a pathogen, that are created to resemble patient samples in order to support one or more of (i) the proficiency testing of clinical labs (usually unbranded "white label"), (ii) incorporated into kits of test consumables by multinational diagnostics companies (usually unbranded "white label"), (iii) test development, instrument validation and technician training (often individually branded as PROCEEDx® within ONBOARDx™ kits), or (iv) the quality management of patient test-workflows by clinical laboratories (branded as REDx®). Microbix' antigens and QAPs are sold to more than 100 customers worldwide, primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations. Sales of antigens and QAPs are ongoing to the respective customer categories described. The first sales of fully-regulated "IVD" QAPs occurred in early January, 2019, and first sales of DxTM™ were recorded in February, 2021. Sales of all varieties of QAPs are ongoing
COMPANY OVERVIEW
and growing, while sales of DxTM have stopped as Microbix's principal customers, agents of the Province of Ontario, have resumed 100% importation to satisfy domestic needs for this critical product.
Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase (Kinlytic), a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. An agreement to provide funding for the return of Kinlytic to the United States market was signed in May, 2023. The provision of the estimated C$ 50 million of funding needed to relaunch Kinlytic was dependent on reconfirming prior United States FDA guidance received in 2017. Positive new guidance was received from the FDA this fall and Microbix's agreement partner, Sequel Pharma, LLC and its financial backers have in turn confirmed their satisfaction by providing their go-ahead notice and a tied milestone payment of US$ 2.0 million received by Microbix on 15 November, 2023. With that payment, Microbix has thus far received a total of US$ 4.0 million from Sequel, and expects to receive further milestone and royalty payments following the parties' submission of a supplemental Biologics Licensing Application (sBLA) and re-approval by FDA in approximately three years' time.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its health, economic, and societal impacts have affected all industries, including medical diagnostics. Government and public use of, funding for, and views about, infectious disease diagnostic testing changed as a result of the pandemic and such changes continue to impact Microbix's business and those of its customers. It remains challenging to foresee and adapt to such changes. For example, from early fiscal 2020 sales of antigens were reduced due to fewer patients seeking or receiving care in relation to diseases other than COVID-19. As of the end of calendar 2022 however, Microbix began to see evidence of antigen demand recovering toward pre-COVID levels and such demand has since become intense. Microbix is now needing to expand production capacity for multiple antigen products and is working to determine whether these higher levels of demand will be transient or persistent. Investment in expanding antigen capacity will be geared to satisfying immediate customer needs, while also improving process efficiency and gross margins. QAPs and DxTM likewise continue to be affected, with both positive and negative impacts.
On the whole, Management believes COVID has transitioned from pandemic to endemic, leading revenue from the antigens and QAPs business (Antigens & QAPs) to resume growth for the foreseeable future. Antigen sales growth may be largely driven by certain public health tests becoming more widely used in the Asia Pacific region and, more recently, increased global testing for multiple respiratory pathogens. QAPs sales growth are expected to be driven by several factors, namely (i) Microbix's creation of new value-added and proprietary products for test-makers and clinical laboratories, (ii) by increasing American, European and international quality-management regulation of clinical laboratories, and by increasing adoption of molecular testing (e.g., "PCR") by laboratories and at the point-of-care. For DxTM, production remains paused, due in large part to ongoing issues with the overall procurement processes of the Province of Ontario, which had been Microbix major client for that product. Currently, Microbix has no expectation that sales of DxTM for Ontario will resume and intends to retask this capacity to providing custom reagents to its test-maker customers, a transition that is ongoing.
The sales resulting from antigens, QAPs, and DxTM or reagent activities are targeted to provide free cash flow to cover operating and debt service costs, and funding for business initiatives that leverage Microbix's expertise.
Microbix owns and operates a biologicals manufacturing facility at 265 Watline Avenue in Mississauga, Ontario. For that facility, Microbix has a Pathogen and Toxin license issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The Company's administrative offices, along with further company-created production and lab spaces, are in a leased building located at 235 Watline Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario. A third adjacent site at 275 Watline Avenue was leased as of July, 2021 and renovations have since been ongoing to support DxTM or reagent production, quality-control laboratory space, workstations, and warehousing. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, FDA & Health Canada establishment licensed, Australian TGA registered, and provides CE marked products.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW (Continued)
Year ending September 30, 2023 ("2023")
2023 revenue was $16,514,776, a 13% decrease from 2022 revenues of $19,076,241. Antigen sales grew by 16% to $9,592,219 (2022 - $8,287,908), while QAPs declined by 5% to $5,087,321 (2022 - $5,375,329). Revenue from DxTM was nil in 2023, down from $5,004,359 the prior year, while royalties increased to $484,718 (2022 - $408,694). 2023 revenues were most influenced by the lack of DxTM sales, which was only partially offset by growth in Antigens and receipt of Kinlytic licensing revenues of $1,348,500 (2022 - nil).
2023 gross margin was 45%, down from 2022 gross margins of 58%. Gross margins were impacted by increased labour, manufacturing, and supply chain costs; all due to inflationary pressures. In addition, the lack of DxTM sales negatively impacted gross margin due to product mix and an inventory write-off.
Operating and finance expenses in 2023 increased by 14% relative to 2022 principally due to increased investment in R&D projects for our QAPs business and incremental spending on implementation of ERP and eQMS systems. This was somewhat offset by reduced interest costs due to the repayment of debentures and BDC loans, plus greater interest income from short-term investments.
Lower sales, reduced gross margins, and increased operating expenses (due to increased investment into business growth and infrastructure) led to an operating loss (before finance expenses and reversal of impairment of intangible assets) of $2,736,432, and a net loss of $39,483 versus a 2022 operating income of $2,610,213 and net income of $1,788,689. Cash used in operating activities was $1,094,561, compared to cash provided by of $3,465,199 in 2022.
At the end of 2023, Microbix's current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 5.13 and its debt to equity ratio (total debt over shareholders' equity) was 0.45.
Quarter Ending September 30, 2023 ("Q4")
Q4 revenue was $4,264,229, relatively flat from Q4 2022 revenues of $4,329,052. Included were antigen sales of $2,977,179 (2022 - $2,629,783), up 13% due to continued demand recovery. QAPs sales were down 25% to $1,195,231 due to timing of deliveries (2022 - $1,601,950). DxTM sales were $nil in Q4 (2022 - nil), and royalties were $91,820 (2022 - $97,319). Year-over-year, Q4 sales were most influenced by growth in antigens, offset by weaker QAPs sales due to timing of shipment to customers and revenue recognition.
Q4 gross margin was 33%, down from 47% during Q4 2022 and due to a higher proportion antigen sales, the antigen product sales mix, increased antigen batch failures, and weaker QAPs sales in the quarter.
Operating expenses (including financial expenses) were up 4% in Q4 2023 when compared to Q4 2022. The quarter reflected both increased investment in R&D projects for our QAPs customers and increased IT infrastructure costs related to systems upgrades. This was offset by a reduction in interest costs due to the repayment of debentures and BDC loans and increased short-term investment income in fiscal 2023.
Overall, flat sales and less available gross margin dollars led to a Q4 2023 operating loss (before finance expenses and reversal of impairment of intangible asset) of $990,563 and net income of $1,997,273 versus Q4 2022 operating loss (before finance expenses and reversal of impairment of intangible asset) of $256,885 and net loss of $464,080. Cash used in operating activities was $1,456,196 for Q4 2023, compared to cash provided by of $146,437 for Q4 2022, reflecting increasing systems investments.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW (Continued)
Financial Highlights
For the years ended September 30
For the quarter ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total Revenue
$
16,514,776
$
19,076,241
$ 4,264,229
$
4,329,052
Gross Margin
7,481,334
11,124,842
1,425,194
2,020,539
S,G&A Expenses
8,171,026
6,715,354
1,851,021
1,832,907
R&D Expense
2,046,740
1,799,275
564,736
444,517
Operating Income (Loss) before
Reversal of Impairment of Long Term
Asset and Finance Expenses
(2,736,432)
2,610,213
(990,563)
(256,885)
Reversal of Impairment of Long Term Asset
(3,078,585)
-
(3,078,585)
-
Finance Expenses
381,636
744,290
90,749
129,961
Income Tax Expense
-
77,234
-
77,234
Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive
(39,483)
1,788,689
1,997,273
(464,080)
Income (Loss) for the period
Net Comprehensive Income (Loss) per share
(0.000)
0.013
0.014
(0.009)
Cash Provided (Used) by Operating Activities
(1,094,561)
3,465,199
(1,456,196)
146,436
Cash
11,606,487
13,488,075
Accounts receivable
4,119,771
3,057,797
Total current assets
22,302,006
22,408,372
Total assets
35,653,024
33,145,196
Total current liabilities
4,349,942
2,650,521
Total liabilities
11,028,537
8,206,541
Total shareholders' equity
24,624,487
24,938,655
Current ratio
5.13
8.45
Debt to equity ratio
0.45
0.33
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Dec-31-21Mar-31-22
Jun-30-22Sep-30-22Dec-31-22
Mar-31-23Jun-30-23
Sep-30-23
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Total Revenue
Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Operating Income (Loss) before reversal of impairment of intangible assets and Finance Expenses
4,855,600
4,880,564
5,011,025
4,329,052
2,502,072
4,218,323
5,530,152
4,264,229
880,778
733,489
638,502
(464,080)
(1,299,262)
31,616
(769,108)
1,997,273
1,121,528
936,614
808,956
(256,885)
(1,202,184)
122,935
(666,618)
(990,563)
OUTLOOK
Microbix's business was started nearly 35 years ago by our founder, Bill Gastle, a skilled virologist, who retired in September, 2020 and passed away in September, 2023 (we miss you Bill). The first products were types of the growth media used in cell-culturing, which were sold to public health laboratories and research-oriented customers across Ontario. This was followed by such regional lab customers asking Microbix to do some of their bacteriological, cellular, and viral culturing work. In due course, international manufacturers of diagnostic tests learned of Microbix's abilities and approached the company to grow such organisms on an industrial scale, then purify and inactivate them to become "antigens" - the biological ingredients at the heart of "immunoassay" tests used to diagnose infection with, exposure to, or immunity from, bacteria and viruses.
That test-ingredients business remained Microbix's only major source of revenues for many years, and underpins its deep expertise in matters relating to infectious disease diagnostics. During those years, Microbix sought to branch out into other areas of healthcare, such as into the production of biological therapeutics and vaccines. Although it had much of the expertise required for such initiatives, it could not gain access to the capital required to bring those projects to fruition. That being recounted, one asset from that era remains in the Microbix portfolio, a well-validated biological "clot-buster" drug called Kinlytic® urokinase. Kinlytic had been written-off as an asset in September, 2020, as the pandemic made it impossible to predict whether or when an alliance to fund its return to market could be completed. As the pandemic subsequently ebbed, Kinlytic took a big step toward generating meaningful revenues by way of the partnering Agreement with a better-funded entity Sequel Pharma, LLC that was signed in May, 2023. Since that time, Microbix has received a total of US$ 4.0 million in milestone payments from Sequel, which will now be fully-funding Kinlytic's return to clinical usage - initially into the United States for the US$ 400 million sub-indication of catheter clearance. Microbix recognized a US$1.0 million payment as revenue in Q3 of fiscal 2023, will recognize a further US$ 3.0 million of revenues in Q1 of fiscal 2024, and will be eligible for further milestone payments and eventual royalties upon re-approval of Kinlytic for clinical use in the United States. In consequence, Microbix reversed the prior impairment of Kinlytic, restoring its prior cost-based intangible value of C$ 3.1 million in Q4 of fiscal 2023.
Microbix's antigen test-ingredients business were 90% or more of sales for many years. Over the past five years however, Microbix has sought to more broadly employ its deep diagnostics industry expertise and thereby incrementally build its revenues. This effort has succeeded, with test-ingredients comprising only 43% of Microbix's sales in fiscal 2022, and 58% in fiscal 2023 - due to its creating and growing other revenue streams. While test ingredients sales are now resuming a growth trajectory, their proportion of overall company sales is expected to continue to decline - as a result of faster-growing sales of other product categories, such as QAPs.
Most notably, Microbix has been successfully transformed from being a manufacturer of less-regulatedtest-ingredients, into the producer of a catalogue of fully-regulated medical devices relating to infectious- disease diagnostic tests. The Company has thereby created new opportunities for both increasing sales and expanding gross margins. Specifically, Microbix medical devices products are innovative, proprietary, and branded - permitting access to new markets and customers at better margins than are usual for test- ingredients. Upgrading to the ISO 13485 medical devices quality standard, obtaining a Health Canada Medical Devices Establishment License, and taking the necessary steps to be able to sell into the EU, US, and other markets remain integral to those goals.
In medical devices, the first category of Microbix products are its diagnostic-test quality assessment products, which are branded as "QAPs™" and colloquially known as test-controls. The QAPs business started with providing mimics of positive patient-samples to enable assessment of the proficiency of clinical laboratories by industry accreditation agencies. Sales of Microbix QAPs were largely limited to that customer base and had come to exceed C$ 1.0 million per year (i.e., about 10% of sales) when the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020 (the "Pandemic").
OUTLOOK (Continued)
While respiratory virus tests were not the principal focus of QAPs at that time, Microbix suspected the Pandemic in January of that year and validated its first COVID-related product by the end of March, 2020. Microbix has since supported governments and industry with many QAPs products related to testing for respiratory pathogens - to lab accreditation agencies, international test-makers, governments and hospitals, clinical labs, and many workplaces and schools. Respiratory disease has become an important portion of QAPs sales, but the Microbix portfolio has been expanded to include QAPs for many bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause acute sickness, chronic disease, and even cancers. Collectively, QAPs comprised 28% of sales across fiscal 2022, and over 30% in fiscal 2023, with Microbix expecting this segment to be its fastest-growing revenue source for the foreseeable future.
As the Pandemic emerged, Microbix was also quick to recognize the fragility of supply-chains for testing- related medical supplies. This alertness extended to noting pending shortages of viral transport medium ("VTM"), a medical device that is essential for stabilizing collected patient-samples in order that they remain intact while transported to, and when processed at, the central laboratories conducting most PCR-based tests. Having decades of expertise in producing complex cell-culturing media, Microbix volunteered to begin domestic production of VTM for the province of Ontario. With the assistance of a grant from the Ontario Together Fund of the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, Microbix created a VTM formulation to meet the exacting requirements of Public Health Ontario, perfected its methods, scaled its production, and became the only fully-regulated and validated local supplier to the Province. Sales of Microbix's "DxTM™" brand VTM began in fiscal 2021 and comprised 26% of Microbix's revenues in fiscal 2022. However, production and sales of DxTM are currently paused - due in large part to an ongoing reorganization of the procurement systems of the Province of Ontario. At present, the procurement authorities of the Province of Ontario have returned to purchasing imported VTM to satisfy 100% of domestic testing needs, a practice that seems at odds with political leaders' stated objectives of security of supply and domestic manufacturing. As a result it is unclear if or when sales of DxTM will resume or the extent to which Microbix may be called to supply the needs of the Province of Ontario. Equipment purchased for DxTM production, much of which was acquired with direct encouragement and funding from government, will be redeployed for production of products for other, non-governmental, customers such as test-kit reagents and diluents.
Looking ahead, Microbix believes that it has considerable opportunities to continue growing its sales to the global diagnostics and clinical laboratory industries. Most notable among its business segments is QAPs, for which it has identified the Point-of-Care-Test ("PoCT") companies as its most promising customers. While PoCT has been a promised innovation for many years, the Pandemic resulted in major investments to roll-out sophisticated and high-quality testing beyond central-lab settings. Today, table-top sized and portable PCR-based or antigen-based PoCT instruments are coming into widespread usage in settings such as local clinics, long-term care homes, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces. However, such PoCTs require accompanying test-controls to satisfy health regulators that errors relating to operators, consumables, or instruments will be quickly and reliably identified. Microbix QAPs are ideally-suited for that purpose, most notably when formatted onto the FLOQSwab™ flocked-swabs of Copan Italia S.p.A., made using Microbix's innovative techniques, and protected by the intellectual property of each firm.
The largest of such opportunities involves FLOQswab-based QAPs being incorporated into kits of PoCT cartridges at fixed ratios (e.g., 1 QAP per 20 PoCT tests) for use to help ensure test or test-workflow accuracy. With major international test-makers intending to sell millions of cartridges per month across multiple pathogen categories, it is not difficult to see how revenues may build for Microbix in this industry area. A first such alliance was announced by Microbix in August, 2022 with QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL on NASDAQ). Meaningful revenues are expected as that multinational test-maker, and others, wend their way through the needed design optimizations, regulatory approvals, and marketing launches for instruments and test kits. Further alliances of this nature continue to be developed by Microbix and are formalized and disclosed in due course, such as those with SpeeDx (Apr., 2021), Ulisse Biomed (Nov., 2023), BioGx (Dec., 2023), and Seegene USA (Dec. 2023).
OUTLOOK (Continued)
Microbix is also enhancing infrastructure to support its growth objectives and expectations. Such enhancements include investments into people, equipment, and systems. Concerning people, the Company continues to work to retain our current great team, while adding new members with further skills and capabilities. For equipment, Microbix is investing to improve reliability, enhance capacity, and remove drudgery. With systems, the Company has made and continues to make material investments into modernized and scalable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, alongside moving to a paperless Quality Management System (eQMS) - both of which are essential for Microbix continuing to grow the business. In the immediate term such investments tend to compress margins, but Management is convinced of their mid- and long-term benefits.
We thereby come to Microbix today and tomorrow. Already, a Company targeting annual sales of C$ 25 million, with the goal of exceeding C$100 million over the next several years. To do so, we have deep and broad life sciences capabilities and a a strong financial position. We are likewise a fully-fledged medical devices firm poised to benefit from medical diagnostics being used more effectively and frequently than ever, via over 100 established international customer relationships. In summary, Management's financial goals are to achieve higher and more consistent sales volumes while expanding gross margins, thereby driving growth in net earnings, free cash flow, and the value of Microbix's common stock for all shareholders.
LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOWS AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on a going concern basis, which presumes the Company will continue operating for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize a return on its assets and discharge its liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business.
The Company has incurred historical losses resulting in an accumulated deficit of $36,911,414 as at September 30, 2023. Management continuously monitors the financial position of the Company with respect to working capital needs, as well as long-term capital requirements compared to the annual operating budget. Variances are highlighted and actions are taken to ensure the Company is appropriately capitalized.
Future Liquidity and Capital Needs
The Company primarily funds new product development activities and capital expenditures from profits earned by its business and, periodically from additional equity and/or debt.
Over the course of fiscal 2023, a portion of working capital was judiciously employed on systems modernizations, capacity expansions, and process optimizations - approximately $1.0 million of which was expensed and $1.0 million capitalized. A further $1.1 million was employed to repurchase and cancel common shares, to offset options dilution and somewhat stabilize trading in Microbix shares. Such investments were readily supported by our operations and Microbix continues to be in an enviable liquidity position as at September 30, 2023. Moving into fiscal 2024, Management expects cashflow to be positive due to: 1) continued growth in overall product sales, 2) improvements in product pricing or other sales terms, 3) greater sales of higher percentage gross margin products, and 4) manufacturing process optimization efforts, and 5) other business development and financial initiatives. Management expects these factors will continue to significantly improve the overall liquidity position, as the Company's plans come to fruition.
On July 29, 2019, the Company signed an agreement with Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario to provide a repayable government contribution where the Federal Development Agency has agreed to contribute funding for 30% of the Business Scale-up and Productivity Project expenditures made by the Company, up to $2,752,500 over the following four years. The Company is required to submit eligible expenses on a quarterly basis to receive the interest-free contributions. On February 14, 2023 the Company agreed to an amendment to the original agreement providing an additional $840,000 of repayable contributions, increasing the total funding up to $3,592,500. Repayment of all contributions does not begin until December 15, 2024.
