Microbix Biosystems : Launches Multiplex Respiratory PCR-Test Control

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, December 20, 2021 - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the expansion of its portfolio of Quality Assessment Products ("QAPs™") to include single-unit swab-formatted controls that simultaneously support PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 ("COVID"), Influenza A ("Flu A"), Influenza B ("Flu B"), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus ("RSV"), four of the most-common causes of viral infectious respiratory illness globally.

Specifically, Microbix is commercializing In-Vitro Diagnostic ("IVD") quality controls to support workflow accuracy of "multiplex" clinical laboratory PCR tests that detect COVID, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV from a single patient-sample. These innovative, proprietary, and branded controls provide a fully-compliant, comprehensive, and cost-effective quality management tool to help avoid the systemic errors that can be driven by technicians, consumables, or instruments. Users of this IVD control will include lab accreditation agencies, makers of tests oriented to clinical labs or point-of-care, and clinical labs or medical clinics.

This Microbix multiplex QAP is made using Copan® FLOQSwabs® - the optimal format for accuracy and point-of-care use, with room-temperature stability for 12 months. As for all Microbix's QAPs, this latest IVD control contains all possible PCR targets and is validated on multiple test platforms. This new QAPs SKU is branded REDx™FLOQ® SARS-CoV-2/Flu A&B/RSV Swab Positive Control and is now available to support clinical laboratory quality management systems ("QMS") covering central lab and point-of care workflows in both the U.S. and Canada. Research-Use-Only ("RUO") PROCEEDx®FLOQ® versions are now available for other markets, with REDx IVD versions to follow.

Microbix's QAPs portfolio now consists of over 70 proprietary SKUs in the categories of respiratory, sexually-transmitted, and gastrointestinal infectious diseases. Of that portfolio, 16 QAPs are available as REDx™ Controls for IVD use by clinical labs. In addition to QAPs to support PCR-based testing for each of these important respiratory illnesses, Microbix also has IVD QAPs to support antigen-based respiratory pathogen tests (e.g., REDxFLOQ SARS-CoV-2 Ag ). Microbix's QAPs for PCR-test and Antigen-test support are also available as ONBOARDx™ kits that include both positive and negative controls for convenient qualification of new instruments for clinical use and for the training of laboratory staff. This portfolio of COVID-oriented QAPs is in widespread use and can be paired with Microbix's DxTM™ viral transport medium to enable collection and stabilization of patient test-sample specimens.

Cameron Groome, CEO and President of Microbix, commented "For optimal patient care and public health management, clinicians and lab directors are rapidly moving to tests that can detect multiple infectious organisms from a single patient-sample. Microbix is therefore applying its expertise to develop the leading-edge "multiplex" test controls required to enable and accelerate this very positive evolution. I encourage clinical lab directors to reach out to Microbix or one of our nine distributors to sample these important new products for optimally-ensuring the quality of multiplex PCR-tests for respiratory viruses."

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 100 skilled employees and sales nearing C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

