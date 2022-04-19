Microbix Biosystems : Presenting Respiratory Virus Controls Data at Two Events

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, April 19, 2022 - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces it will be presenting performance results of its quality assessment products ("QAPs™") that support molecular-diagnostic ("MDx") screening-tests for respiratory viruses at two industry congresses - "Labquality Days" in Helsinki, Finland April 20-21, 2022 and "ECCMID 2022" in Lisbon, Portugal, April 23-26, 2022.

Labquality Days is an annual international congress focusing on quality in laboratory medicine and medical devices. It is sponsored by Labquality Oy, a well-established Scandinavian clinical-lab proficiency and accreditation authority that is also a Microbix distribution partner. ECCMID 2022 is the 32nd annual congress organized by the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

At these events Microbix will be presenting performance results of its QAPs for support of MDx tests that detect multiple respiratory viruses from a single patient-sample. At Labquality Days, Microbix's presentation is titled " Microbix's Cross-Platform Compatible Respiratory Virus Multiplex Samples for use as a Quality Management Tool in Laboratory Syndromic Testing. " At ECCMID, Microbix's presentation is titled " Respiratory Virus Multiplex Formulations Desiccated on Copan's FLOQSwab® for use as Cross-Platform Compatible EQA Samples and Laboratory Quality Controls. " Microbix gratefully acknowledges the assistance of its six collaborator firms in planning and executing these evaluations. The posters will be available on Microbix's website (https://microbix.com) following their presentation.

The two poster presentations detail the performance of three Microbix "multiplex" QAPs that each support testing for three to four pathogens, collectively providing quality management support of testing for 11 common respiratory viruses - Adenovirus, Enterovirus, Influenza A, Influenza B, Metapneumovirus, Parainfluenza 2, Parainfluenza 3, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Rhinovirus, SARS-CoV-2 (a.k.a., COVID-19), and Seasonal Coronavirus OC43. Each of these 11 viruses continue to cause widespread human disease.

These QAPs support the new-generation diagnostics that simultaneously detect multiple pathogens from a single patient sample - referred to as "multiplex" tests. By establishing the precise cause of disease symptoms, multiplex tests help enable better patient-care while also providing public health with intelligence on institutional or community prevalence of pathogens. Multiple new multiplex MDx tests are also suitable for use outside clinical laboratories - at point-of-care ("POC") sites such as clinics or pharmacies - and thereby provide easier access to care and faster test results. Microbix "PROCEEDx™FLOQ®" and "REDx™FLOQ®" QAPs formatted onto Copan® FLOQSwabs® are ideal for supporting POC tests, as they fully-emulate test-workflows and are room-temperature stable.

Purchase enquiries for Microbix's QAPs can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with over 100 skilled employees and sales now approaching C$ 2.0 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, Seegene Canada Inc., and Thomas Scientific LLC. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of Labquality Days, Labquality, or ECCMID 2022, the posters or their relevance, the products of Microbix or its collaborators, Microbix's business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit https://microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO (905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO (905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations Adelaide Capital Markets (647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com Jim Macdonald, Investor Relations Torrey Hills Capital (858) 456-7300 jm@sdthc.com

