Microbix Biosystems : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Canadian Funds As at and for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

1. NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

Microbix Biosystems Inc. and it's subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Microbix"), incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being. Microbix manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens (Antigen business) used in immunoassays or quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs business).

The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 265 Watline Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Z 1P3.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The accounting policies used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements conform with those in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, except as set out in note 3. These interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved these interim condensed consolidated financial statements on May 11, 2022.

3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Use of estimates and judgments

The timely preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingencies, if any, as at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. By their nature, estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and changes in such estimates in future years could require a material change in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Global pandemic

In early 2020, a novel Coronavirus (named "SARS-CoV-2" and causing the disease "COVID-19") was confirmed in multiple countries throughout the world and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. As a result of the continued and uncertain economic and business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has reviewed the estimates, judgments and assumptions used in the preparation of its financial statements, including with respect to the determination of whether indicators of impairment exist for its tangible and intangible assets and the credit risk of its counterparties.

The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or remedy its impact, among others.

Any of these developments, and others, have had a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, operations and results of operations. In addition, because of the severity and global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that estimates in the Company's financial statements will change in the near term and the effect of any such changes could be material, which could result in, among other things, an impairment of long-lived assets or a change in the estimated credit losses on accounts receivable. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.