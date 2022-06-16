Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Microbix Biosystems Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBX   CA59501P1045

MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.

(MBX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:54 2022-06-16 am EDT
0.4850 CAD   -1.02%
10:23aMICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Report
PU
10:23aMICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report
PU
06/06Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microbix Biosystems : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report

06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

CanadianUnauditedFunds

As at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Canadian Funds

As at

As at

March 31

September 30

2022

2021

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

12,201,008

$

9,986,312

Accounts receivable

4,547,783

4,175,116

Inventories (Note 4)

5,342,420

4,407,509

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,005,113

495,045

Investment tax credit receivable

30,500

30,500

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

23,126,824

19,094,482

LONG-TERM ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment (Note 5)

8,244,805

8,082,749

Intangible assets

1,575,061

1,651,803

TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS

9,819,866

9,734,552

TOTAL ASSETS

$

32,946,690

$

28,829,034

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,494,619

$

1,794,923

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 7)

111,120

212,760

Current portion of debentures (Note 6)

491,097

2,233,758

Current portion of lease liability (Note 5)

183,983

209,821

Deferred revenue (Note 18)

1,284,995

742,932

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,565,814

5,194,194

Debentures (Note 6)

1,564,006

1,508,640

Lease liability (Note 5)

920,505

988,291

Long-term debt (Note 7)

3,082,733

2,581,765

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

5,567,244

5,078,696

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

9,133,058

$

10,272,890

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 9)

$

48,947,691

$

43,609,601

Equity component of

convertible debentures (Note 6)

2,272,567

2,903,789

Contributed surplus

9,639,727

10,703,374

Accumulated deficit

(37,046,353)

(38,660,620)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

23,813,632

$

18,556,144

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

32,946,690

$

28,829,034

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20)

(Signed) "Martin Marino"

(Signed) "Cameron L. Groome"

Martin Marino

Cameron L. Groome

Director

Director

The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

18

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)CanadiUnauditedFun s

For the three months and six months ended March 31

Canadian Funds

2022

2021

2022

2021

SALES

Antigen and QAPs

$

4,787,056

$

4,274,451

$

9,519,869

$

7,374,701

Royalties

93,508

79,322

216,295

136,731

TOTAL SALES (Notes 17, 18)

4,880,564

4,353,773

9,736,164

7,511,432

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Antigen and QAPs

1,745,142

1,730,579

3,361,278

3,133,162

Royalties

19,123

18,089

36,729

25,867

TOTAL COST OF GOODS SOLD (Note 4)

1,764,265

1,748,668

3,398,007

3,159,029

GROSS MARGIN

3,116,299

2,605,105

6,338,157

4,352,403

EXPENSES

Selling and business development

381,266

198,492

719,047

370,216

General and administrative

1,295,522

1,116,871

2,593,610

2,101,345

Research and development

502,897

216,283

967,358

414,161

Financial expenses (Note 14)

203,125

265,996

443,875

528,399

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

$

733,489

$

807,463

$

1,614,267

$

938,282

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

Basic (Note 12)

$

0.005

$

0.007

$

0.012

$

0.009

Diluted (Note 12)

$

0.005

$

0.007

$

0.011

$

0.008

The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

19

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CanadianUnauditedFunds

For the three months and six months ended March 31

Canadian Funds

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Income (Loss) for the Period

$

733,489

$

807,463

$ 1,614,267

$

938,282

Items not aﬀecting cash

Amortization and depreciation (Note 17)

258,292

216,026

481,376

390,135

Accretion of debentures (Note 6)

59,894

76,942

129,526

149,769

Stock options expense (Note 11)

150,444

78,759

278,091

130,140

Accretion Interest Expense (Note 14)

25,691

10,667

49,823

19,806

Change in non-cash working capital balances (Note 13)

(334,578)

(208,209)

(1,943,865)

(459,682)

CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

893,232

981,648

609,218

1,168,450

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 5)

(400,372)

(258,806)

(553,655)

(907,761)

Proceeds from Government Grant (Note 8)

-

136,704

-

566,025

Additions from internal development

of intangible assets

-

(59,703)

-

(59,703)

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(400,372)

(181,805)

(553,655)

(401,439)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayments of long-term debt (Note 7)

(27,780)

(53,190)

(335,070)

(128,850)

Proceeds from Government Loan and Grant (Note 7)

1,072,102

169,822

1,072,102

432,722

Repayments of convertible and

non-convertible debentures (Note 6)

-

(29,147)

(1,316,821)

(57,647)

Payment of lease liabilities

(63,534)

(43,934)

(126,208)

(87,733)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options (Notes 10, 11) 231,935

284,400

2,865,130

526,995

CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,212,723

327,951

2,159,133

685,487

NET CHANGE IN CASH - DURING THE PERIOD

1,705,582

1,127,794

2,214,696

1,452,498

CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD

10,495,425

417,365

9,986,312

92,661

CASH - END OF PERIOD

$

12,201,008

$

1,545,159

$12,201,008

$

1,545,159

The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

20

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CanadianUnauditedFun s

For the period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

Canadian Funds

SHARE CAPITAL (Note 10)

EQUITY

TOTAL

NUMBER OF

STATED

CONTRIBUTED

COMPONENT OF

SHAREHOLDERS'

SHARES

CAPITAL

SURPLUS

DEFICIT

DEBENTURES

EQUITY

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

108,772,705

$ 35,357,144

$ 10,252,554

$ (41,894,010) $2,903,789

$ 6,619,477

Stock option expense

-

-

130,140

-

-

130,140

Share Issuance pursuant to

Exercise of Warrants

1,463,875

751,461

(224,466)

-

-

526,995

Net income and comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

938,282

-

938,282

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2021

110,236,580

$ 36,108,605

$ 10,158,228

$(40,955,728)

$2,903,789

$ 8,214,894

Share-based

compensation expense

-

-

247,688

-

-

247,688

Share Issuance pursuant to

Exercise of Warrents

4,640,587

2,333,994

(667,108)

-

-

1,666,886

Issuance of Warrants pursuant

to Public Oﬀering and

Private Placement

-

-

1,096,585

-

-

1,096,585

Share Issuance pursuant

to Public Oﬀering and

Private Placement

11,500,000

5,803,415

-

-

-

5,803,415

Share Issue Costs pursuant

to Public Oﬀering and

Private Placement

-

(636,413)

(132,019)

-

-

(768,432)

Net income and comprehensive

income for the year

-

-

-

2,295,108

-

2,295,108

BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

126,377,167

$43,609,601

$10,703,374

$(38,660,620)

$2,903,789

$18,556,144

Stock option expense

-

-

278,091

-

-

278,091

Share Issuance pursuant to

Exercise of Warrants

7,030,294

3,604,673

(1,096,343)

-

-

2,508,330

Exercise of Options

1,335,000

602,195

(245,395)

-

-

356,800

Conversion of Debenture

2,173,913

1,131,222

-

-

(631,222)

500,000

Net income and comprehensive

income for the period

-

-

-

1,614,267

-

1,614,267

BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022

136,916,374

$ 48,947,691

$ 9,639,727

$(37,046,353)

$2,272,567

$ 23,813,632

The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

21

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Canadian Funds As at and for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

1. NATURE OF THE BUSINESS

Microbix Biosystems Inc. and it's subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Microbix"), incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being. Microbix manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens (Antigen business) used in immunoassays or quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs business).

The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 265 Watline Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Z 1P3.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The accounting policies used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements conform with those in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, except as set out in note 3. These interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved these interim condensed consolidated financial statements on May 11, 2022.

3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Use of estimates and judgments

The timely preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingencies, if any, as at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. By their nature, estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and changes in such estimates in future years could require a material change in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Global pandemic

In early 2020, a novel Coronavirus (named "SARS-CoV-2" and causing the disease "COVID-19") was confirmed in multiple countries throughout the world and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. As a result of the continued and uncertain economic and business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has reviewed the estimates, judgments and assumptions used in the preparation of its financial statements, including with respect to the determination of whether indicators of impairment exist for its tangible and intangible assets and the credit risk of its counterparties.

The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or remedy its impact, among others.

Any of these developments, and others, have had a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, operations and results of operations. In addition, because of the severity and global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that estimates in the Company's financial statements will change in the near term and the effect of any such changes could be material, which could result in, among other things, an impairment of long-lived assets or a change in the estimated credit losses on accounts receivable. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Microbix Biosystems Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.
10:23aMICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Report
PU
10:23aMICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report
PU
06/06Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC
AQ
06/03Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC
MT
06/03Microbix Biosystems Inc. Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC
CI
06/03Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC
GL
05/18TRANSCRIPT : Microbix Biosystems Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
05/12Microbix Biosystems Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
05/12Microbix Reports Record Results for Q2 Fiscal 2022
GL
05/12Microbix Reports Record Results for Q2 Fiscal 2022
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,1 M - -
Net income 2022 2,94 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 52,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Microbix Biosystems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,49 CAD
Average target price 1,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cameron L. Groome President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Currie Chief Financial Officer
Martin A. Marino Independent Chairman
Mark Luscher Senior Vice President-Scientific Affairs
Kenneth Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC.-40.96%52
MODERNA, INC.-49.39%51 124
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.36%38 259
LONZA GROUP AG-32.85%37 923
SEAGEN INC.-4.76%27 103
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-33.62%16 713