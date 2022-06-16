Microbix Biosystems : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
CanadianUnauditedFunds
As at March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Canadian Funds
As at
As at
March 31
September 30
2022
2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
$
12,201,008
$
9,986,312
Accounts receivable
4,547,783
4,175,116
Inventories (Note 4)
5,342,420
4,407,509
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,005,113
495,045
Investment tax credit receivable
30,500
30,500
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
23,126,824
19,094,482
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment (Note 5)
8,244,805
8,082,749
Intangible assets
1,575,061
1,651,803
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
9,819,866
9,734,552
TOTAL ASSETS
$
32,946,690
$
28,829,034
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,494,619
$
1,794,923
Current portion of long-term debt (Note 7)
111,120
212,760
Current portion of debentures (Note 6)
491,097
2,233,758
Current portion of lease liability (Note 5)
183,983
209,821
Deferred revenue (Note 18)
1,284,995
742,932
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
3,565,814
5,194,194
Debentures (Note 6)
1,564,006
1,508,640
Lease liability (Note 5)
920,505
988,291
Long-term debt (Note 7)
3,082,733
2,581,765
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
5,567,244
5,078,696
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
9,133,058
$
10,272,890
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 9)
$
48,947,691
$
43,609,601
Equity component of
convertible debentures (Note 6)
2,272,567
2,903,789
Contributed surplus
9,639,727
10,703,374
Accumulated deficit
(37,046,353)
(38,660,620)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
23,813,632
$
18,556,144
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
32,946,690
$
28,829,034
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 20)
(Signed) "Martin Marino"
(Signed) "Cameron L. Groome"
Martin Marino
Cameron L. Groome
Director
Director
The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
18
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)CanadiUnauditedFun s
For the three months and six months ended March 31
Canadian Funds
2022
2021
2022
2021
SALES
Antigen and QAPs
$
4,787,056
$
4,274,451
$
9,519,869
$
7,374,701
Royalties
93,508
79,322
216,295
136,731
TOTAL SALES (Notes 17, 18)
4,880,564
4,353,773
9,736,164
7,511,432
COST OF GOODS SOLD
Antigen and QAPs
1,745,142
1,730,579
3,361,278
3,133,162
Royalties
19,123
18,089
36,729
25,867
TOTAL COST OF GOODS SOLD (Note 4)
1,764,265
1,748,668
3,398,007
3,159,029
GROSS MARGIN
3,116,299
2,605,105
6,338,157
4,352,403
EXPENSES
Selling and business development
381,266
198,492
719,047
370,216
General and administrative
1,295,522
1,116,871
2,593,610
2,101,345
Research and development
502,897
216,283
967,358
414,161
Financial expenses (Note 14)
203,125
265,996
443,875
528,399
NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
$
733,489
$
807,463
$
1,614,267
$
938,282
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
Basic (Note 12)
$
0.005
$
0.007
$
0.012
$
0.009
Diluted (Note 12)
$
0.005
$
0.007
$
0.011
$
0.008
The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
19
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
CanadianUnauditedFunds
For the three months and six months ended March 31
Canadian Funds
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Income (Loss) for the Period
$
733,489
$
807,463
$ 1,614,267
$
938,282
Items not aﬀecting cash
Amortization and depreciation (Note 17)
258,292
216,026
481,376
390,135
Accretion of debentures (Note 6)
59,894
76,942
129,526
149,769
Stock options expense (Note 11)
150,444
78,759
278,091
130,140
Accretion Interest Expense (Note 14)
25,691
10,667
49,823
19,806
Change in non-cash working capital balances (Note 13)
(334,578)
(208,209)
(1,943,865)
(459,682)
CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
893,232
981,648
609,218
1,168,450
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (Note 5)
(400,372)
(258,806)
(553,655)
(907,761)
Proceeds from Government Grant (Note 8)
-
136,704
-
566,025
Additions from internal development
of intangible assets
-
(59,703)
-
(59,703)
CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(400,372)
(181,805)
(553,655)
(401,439)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayments of long-term debt (Note 7)
(27,780)
(53,190)
(335,070)
(128,850)
Proceeds from Government Loan and Grant (Note 7)
1,072,102
169,822
1,072,102
432,722
Repayments of convertible and
non-convertible debentures (Note 6)
-
(29,147)
(1,316,821)
(57,647)
Payment of lease liabilities
(63,534)
(43,934)
(126,208)
(87,733)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants and options (Notes 10, 11) 231,935
284,400
2,865,130
526,995
CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,212,723
327,951
2,159,133
685,487
NET CHANGE IN CASH - DURING THE PERIOD
1,705,582
1,127,794
2,214,696
1,452,498
CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
10,495,425
417,365
9,986,312
92,661
CASH - END OF PERIOD
$
12,201,008
$
1,545,159
$12,201,008
$
1,545,159
The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
20
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CanadianUnauditedFun s
For the period ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
Canadian Funds
SHARE CAPITAL (Note 10)
EQUITY
TOTAL
NUMBER OF
STATED
CONTRIBUTED
COMPONENT OF
SHAREHOLDERS'
SHARES
CAPITAL
SURPLUS
DEFICIT
DEBENTURES
EQUITY
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
108,772,705
$ 35,357,144
$ 10,252,554
$ (41,894,010) $2,903,789
$ 6,619,477
Stock option expense
-
-
130,140
-
-
130,140
Share Issuance pursuant to
Exercise of Warrants
1,463,875
751,461
(224,466)
-
-
526,995
Net income and comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
938,282
-
938,282
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2021
110,236,580
$ 36,108,605
$ 10,158,228
$(40,955,728)
$2,903,789
$ 8,214,894
Share-based
compensation expense
-
-
247,688
-
-
247,688
Share Issuance pursuant to
Exercise of Warrents
4,640,587
2,333,994
(667,108)
-
-
1,666,886
Issuance of Warrants pursuant
to Public Oﬀering and
Private Placement
-
-
1,096,585
-
-
1,096,585
Share Issuance pursuant
to Public Oﬀering and
Private Placement
11,500,000
5,803,415
-
-
-
5,803,415
Share Issue Costs pursuant
to Public Oﬀering and
Private Placement
-
(636,413)
(132,019)
-
-
(768,432)
Net income and comprehensive
income for the year
-
-
-
2,295,108
-
2,295,108
BALANCE, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
126,377,167
$43,609,601
$10,703,374
$(38,660,620)
$2,903,789
$18,556,144
Stock option expense
-
-
278,091
-
-
278,091
Share Issuance pursuant to
Exercise of Warrants
7,030,294
3,604,673
(1,096,343)
-
-
2,508,330
Exercise of Options
1,335,000
602,195
(245,395)
-
-
356,800
Conversion of Debenture
2,173,913
1,131,222
-
-
(631,222)
500,000
Net income and comprehensive
income for the period
-
-
-
1,614,267
-
1,614,267
BALANCE, MARCH 31, 2022
136,916,374
$ 48,947,691
$ 9,639,727
$(37,046,353)
$2,272,567
$ 23,813,632
The accompanying notes and summary of significant accounting policies are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
21
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Canadian Funds As at and for the three months and six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
1. NATURE OF THE BUSINESS
Microbix Biosystems Inc. and it's subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Microbix"), incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being. Microbix manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens (Antigen business) used in immunoassays or quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs business).
The registered office and principal place of business of the Company is located at 265 Watline Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Z 1P3.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The accounting policies used in the preparation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements conform with those in the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, except as set out in note 3. These interim consolidated financial statements do not include all of the information and disclosures required in annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2021.
The Board of Directors approved these interim condensed consolidated financial statements on May 11, 2022.
3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Use of estimates and judgments
The timely preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingencies, if any, as at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. By their nature, estimates are subject to measurement uncertainty and changes in such estimates in future years could require a material change in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Global pandemic
In early 2020, a novel Coronavirus (named "SARS-CoV-2" and causing the disease "COVID-19") was confirmed in multiple countries throughout the world and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. As a result of the continued and uncertain economic and business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has reviewed the estimates, judgments and assumptions used in the preparation of its financial statements, including with respect to the determination of whether indicators of impairment exist for its tangible and intangible assets and the credit risk of its counterparties.
The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or remedy its impact, among others.
Any of these developments, and others, have had a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, operations and results of operations. In addition, because of the severity and global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible that estimates in the Company's financial statements will change in the near term and the effect of any such changes could be material, which could result in, among other things, an impairment of long-lived assets or a change in the estimated credit losses on accounts receivable. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.
22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Microbix Biosystems Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:22:09 UTC.