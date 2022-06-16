Microbix Biosystems : Q2 2022 Quarterly Report 06/16/2022 | 10:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC. SECOND INTERIM REPORT For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Message to Shareholders Results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022 ("Q2") provided Microbix with a sixth consecutive quarter of profitability. In turn, sales for our first-half of fiscal 2022 ("H1") demonstrated year- over-year sales growth of 30% and an increase of over 70% in net profit. This progress is the result of our successful transformation into a creator, maker, and marketer of innovative, proprietary, branded, and fully-regulated medical devices. Notably, sales have been on either side of $5.0 million for five quarters now, a time in which we've been intensely active - in product development, clinical and regulatory work, manufacturing process validations, and customer relationship-building. All this has been conducted alongside global leaders in the diagnostics industry, who we believe will shortly become Microbix customers. Consequently, we are aiming to soon achieve a break-out to a much higher level of quarterly revenues - principally driven by sales of our QAPs to leading diagnostic test-makers and likely beginning as soon as Q4 of fiscal 2022. Such product, process, and business development work necessarily happens "behind the scenes," as we can't provide real-time details about with whom we're working or on what - such information is commercially-sensitive and confidential. Happily though, the intensity-level of our work can be in-part measured by our participation in, and product results presentations at, leading diagnostics industry events such as the four which we've attended just in April, 2022 (at which data generated over many months has been presented). The sales cycle for our product areas are lengthy, but we are far from idle and I believe we are making progress that will result in unprecedented financial results. It is to support such greater sales that we are making further investments in our people, equipment, facilities, and software control systems. Each such investment is intended to help enable us to achieve annual sales on the order of $100 million over the next several years. There is of course no assurance we'll achieve such sales with these investments, but it is certain that we would never achieve such sales if we do not make these capacity-oriented upgrades. I'm likewise pleased to report that each of our sales- Canadian Funds driven business areas are performing very well; namely our antigens (test ingredients), QAPs (test controls), and DxTM (viral transport medium). Our segment leadership and staff are all doing great work and ensuring that we are achieving optimum margins on every dollar of product sold. Please join me in thanking them for their skill and dedication, which is very much reflected in the 64% and 65% gross margins attained in Q2 and H1 respectively. In light of all our fundamental progress, it may be a source of frustration that Microbix's share price is near to its 52-week low. In recognizing this fact, I'm reminded that most life sciences stocks have performed poorly since the start of 2022, with the TSX Healthcare Sub-Index down 58% from its high. So this price-pressure does not seem specific to Microbix and, with our very strong cash position and balance sheet ratios, we have no need or intention to issue shares and have all funds that we believe are necessary to execute our current growth plans. I should also note that we are continuing to monitor and adapt to global health, economic, and political conditions. With regards to health, we are watching the evolution of the COVID pandemic and more. With regards to economics, we are keenly conscious of inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. And with regards to the latter, we are very pleased to welcome our new Board Director, Jennifer Stewart, who is a leading expert in public affairs. In summary, you own a strong and growing business. As fellow shareholders, your company board, management, and staff are committed to disciplined execution of well-reasoned expansion plans. We believe we have the innovative products and the customer relationships needed to drive sales growth, and we are now hard at work at making certain we have the capacity and support systems necessary to realize our objectives and create sustained value for shareholders. Personally and on behalf of our team, I thank you for your continuing support and wish you all the best. Cameron L. Groome Chief Executive Officer and President 1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 Canadian Funds The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes for the year ended September 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and filed on SEDAR. Additional information relating to the Company, including its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Reference to "we", "us", "our", or the "Company" means Microbix Biosystems Inc. unless otherwise stated. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its antigens, quality assessment products, and viral transport medium businesses, development projects such as those referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this disclosure and represent the Company's judgment as of that date and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward- looking statements. The Management Discussion and Analysis is dated May 11, 2022. COMPANY OVERVIEW Microbix Biosystems Inc. (Microbix or the Company) (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF) is an award-winning life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter making critical ingredients that enable the production of clinical diagnostics (antigens), creating and manufacturing medical devices, including quality assessment products that help ensure test accuracy (also known as QAPs™), and viral transport medium for enabling the collection of patient samples to test for pathogens such as the virus causing COVID-19 disease (branded as DxTM™). In the context of Microbix's business, antigens are purified and inactivated bacteria and viruses, which are used in the immunoassay format of medical tests to assess exposure to, or immunity from, those pathogens. QAPs are inactivated and stabilized samples of a pathogen or an analogue to a pathogen, that are created to resemble patient samples in order to support one or more of (i) the proficiency testing of clinical labs (usually unbranded "white label"), (ii) test development, instrument validation and technician training (often branded PROCEEDx®), or (iii) the quality management of patient test-workflows by clinical laboratories (branded as REDx®). Microbix' antigens and QAPs are sold to more than 100 customers worldwide, primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations. The first private sector sales of Microbix's DxTM™ were recorded in fiscal Q2, 2021 with a material first order from the Province of Ontario received in April, 2021 and a material reorder secured in December, 2021. Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. 2 Canadian Funds COMPANY OVERVIEW (Continued) The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting all industries, including medical diagnostics. As a result, trend discussions here may be disrupted. For example, since early fiscal 2020 sales of antigens have been depressed due to fewer patients seeking or receiving care in relation to diseases other than COVID-19. However, more broadly speaking, revenue from the antigens and QAPs business (Antigens & QAPs) are expected to continue growing for the foreseeable future. Antigen sales growth may be largely driven by certain public health tests becoming more widely used in the Asia Pacific region and, more recently, increased global testing for respiratory pathogens. QAPs sales growth may be driven by Microbix's creation of new value-added, branded and proprietary products and by increasing American, European and international quality-management regulation of clinical laboratories. Sales of DxTM began in fiscal Q2 of 2021 and, based on multiple purchase orders from representatives of the Province of Ontario, have now become a material new product category for Microbix. The sales resulting from antigens, QAPs, and DxTM activities are expected to provide free cash flow to cover operating and debt service costs, and funding for business initiatives that leverage Microbix's expertise. Microbix owns and operates a biologicals manufacturing facility at 265 Watline Avenue in Mississauga, Ontario. For that facility, Microbix has a Pathogen and Toxin license issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada. The Company's administrative offices, along with further production and lab spaces, are in a leased building located at 235 Watline Avenue, Mississauga, Ontario. A third adjacent site at 275 Watline Avenue has been leased as of July, 2021 with renovations now underway to support larger-scale DxTM production. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, FDA & Health Canada establishment licensed, Australian TGA registered, and provides CE marked products. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 ("Q2") Q2 revenue was $4,880,564, a 12% increase from Q2 2021 revenues of $4,353,773. Included were antigen revenues of $1,607,970 (2021 - $$2,524,363). QAPs revenues were $1,318,382 (2021 - $1,495,088). In turn, revenue from DxTM was $1,860,704 (2021 - $255,000), and royalties were $93,508 (2021 - $79,322). Q2 2022 sales growth was most influenced by Ontario-driven deliveries of DxTM, and offset predominantly by weaker antigen sales. Q2 gross margin was 64%, up from 60% in Q2 2021, due to a greater proportion of sales of QAPs, new VTM sales, and the effects of antigen product sales mix with improved margins. Operating expenses in Q2 increased by 33% relative to Q2 2021, due to increased investment in R&D projects for our QAPs business, additional spending in sales and marketing to support continued sales growth, no Ontario Together Fund ("OTF") grant funding this quarter vs. Q2 2021; all offsetting reduction in interest costs due to the repayment of debentures and BDC loans. Overall, greater sales and more available gross margin dollars during the period led to an operating income and net income of $733,489 versus a Q2 2021 operating income and net income of $807,463. Cash provided by operating activities was $893,232, compared to cash provided by of $981,648 in Q2 2021. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Microbix Biosystems Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 14:22:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS INC. 10:23a MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Report PU 10:23a MICROBIX BIOSYSTEMS : Q2 2022 Quarterly Financial Report PU 06/06 Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC AQ 06/03 Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC MT 06/03 Microbix Biosystems Inc. Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC CI 06/03 Microbix Presenting Test Validation Methods at AACC GL 05/18 TRANSCRIPT : Microbix Biosystems Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022 CI 05/12 Microbix Biosystems Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022 CI 05/12 Microbix Reports Record Results for Q2 Fiscal 2022 GL 05/12 Microbix Reports Record Results for Q2 Fiscal 2022 GL